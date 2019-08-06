Pleasantville

The city’s gathering will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Tilton Road and Langston Avenue. In addition to vendors, food and prizes for children, the police department’s K9 Unit and the city’s fire department will also be conducting demonstrations.
The city’s gathering will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Tilton Road and Langston Avenue. In addition to vendors, food and prizes for children, the police department’s K9 Unit and the city’s fire department will also be conducting demonstrations.
Contact: 609-272-7241
Twitter @ACPressMollyB