Coach: Mark Eykyn (84-94)
2018 record: 15-4
Group: S.J. Group II
What to watch: The Greyhounds, who lost nine starters to graduation, captured the United Division title and advanced to the S.J. Group II quarterfinals last season. Melvin Casco, a senior midfielder and first-team Press All-Star last season, will lead a small, talented team. Other key players include Abdiel Gonzalez, Daniel Licona, Jeffrey Delgodillo and Randy Monroy.
“This year’s team is humble and will play all 80 minutes with heart and hustle,” Eykyn said. “The focus will be possession over power.”
