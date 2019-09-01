Coach: Scott Rullan (seventh season)

2018 record: 1-19

Group: S.J. Group II

What to watch: The Greyhounds lost some key players from last season but added young, talented players who can help win some games this fall. Pleasantville returns senior midfielder Wendy Morales and senior defender Lidia Orellana. Laura Santiago, the starting goaltender, and Mayra Vazquez, a defender, will also be players to watch.

“We should put in some good games, and we are definitely a group of fighters,” Rulan said. “The seniors are going to lead this team to the end of every game, no matter the score.”

