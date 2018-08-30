All artists of any skill level or experience are invited to participate in the second annual Plein Air event Saturday, Sept. 15, at the Atlantic County Parks System.
Participants will be able to sketch and paint outdoors at any one of the county parks, include Gaskill and Lake Lenape Parks in Mays Landing, the park at Estell Manor, Weymouth Furnace, Oscar E. McClinton Waterfront Park in Atlantic City, Leeds Point Nature Area in Galloway, the 7.5 mile county bikeway and more.
"Last year’s inaugural event was very well-received so we are pleased to host it again. Our parks are a tremendous resource that provide enjoyment to so many,” county Executive Dennis Levinson said. “We are grateful for the support of Friends of the Parks and Atlantic Cape (Community College) in showcasing these amenities as well as the talents of our citizens."
All participants must register the day of the event beginning at 8 a.m. at the Atlantic County Park Nature Center, 109 Route 50, Estell Manor, and submit completed artwork by 6:30 p.m. that evening. There is a $20 fee to participate for up to two pieces.
The event is co-sponsored by the Friends of the Parks Inc., a nonprofit citizens group established in 1985 to help promote Atlantic County parks, and Atlantic Cape, which will hold an exhibit of submitted works Sept. 27 through Oct. 27 at the college’s art gallery on its Mays Landing campus.
Monetary prizes will be awarded to the top three selections at a Plein Air Exhibit opening reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 27, in the Atlantic Cape Art Gallery. The rain date for the event is Sunday, Sept. 16. For more information, go to ACLink.org/Parks or Atlantic County Friends of the Parks on Facebook.