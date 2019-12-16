On Saturday, at precisely 11:19 p.m., our planet reaches one of the solstice points of its orbit. This one is the winter solstice for Earth’s northern hemisphere, and it marks the beginning of winter for us. Saturday night will be our longest night of the year, at New Jersey’s latitude lasting almost exactly 15 hours from sunset until sunrise.
If you don’t like the idea of such long nights, consider a few of the marvelous sights in the skies of these final weeks of the year. One of them is the most spectacular pairing yet of the crescent moon and Venus, the night’s two brightest objects. Another is a fascinating meteor shower whose “shooting stars” zoom out from the Little Dipper.
Venus perched just above the crescent moon: Some of you readers managed to see the absolutely gorgeous pairing of a slim crescent moon and the planet Venus below it that occurred just after sunset on Thanksgiving. I say “managed to see” because the objects were quite low in the sky so that, even if you weren’t busy indoors at that time on Thanksgiving, you may have had your view of moon and Venus blocked.
If you did catch sight of the pair, I’m sure you were delighted. The week after the event, I was at a regularly scheduled appointment with my doctor and asked him if he caught this wonderful moon-Venus “conjunction.” He said no but suddenly one of his nurses who had overheard stepped in and said she had seen the event — and photographed it with her cell phone. She quickly showed us the picture, and it was a good one.
This is a hint to have your camera ready for the even better moon-Venus conjunction we get on Dec. 28.
This time, the moon and Venus will be markedly higher than last time, and the pair will not set until until a little before 7:30 p.m. And, at least as they near setting, the two should be noticeably closer together than they were back on Thanksgiving.
Still, it’s a good idea to make sure your view to the southwest is clear down to pretty low in the sky and start looking by sunset — or even before sunset. Find the moon first and then look not below it (as last month) but above it to see the intense point of light that is Venus. As twilight fades, the view is different but beautiful at every stage. By about 6:20 p.m. the very last race of twilight will be gone and the moon and Venus will blaze in full darkness. The angular distance separating them should be no more than that of your little finger held out at arm’s length.
Ursid meteors this Sunday: This Sunday evening will offer us a view of the Ursid meteor shower.
All the meteors in this shower have their paths pointing back to Ursa Minor, the constellation of the Little Bear which also forms the “asterism” (unofficial star pattern) called the Little Dipper. The end of the Little Bear’s tail and Little Dipper’s handle is marked by the star Polaris — better known as the North Star. Polaris is of course our guide to true north. You might do better to watch for Ursids in the northeast or northwest, however, since in these directions the trails of the meteors will be longer.
The best time to look will probably be from about 6 to 9 p.m. How many Ursids are you likely to see? Maybe just a few if you’re in or near a city. But if you are many miles from city lights, and the sky is quite clear, something like five to 10 Ursids in an hour is possible.
The bright winter stars: Do you want one more wonder, visible every clear night at this time of year? Well, from 8 to 10 p.m. look southeast to see Orion the Hunter and the other brilliant constellations of winter. Orion is easy to find because of the amazing compact line of equally bright stars that form his belt.
Fred Schaaf is a local author and astronomer. He can be reached at: fschaaf@aol.com.
