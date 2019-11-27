Sound Advice columnist Don Lindich provides his suggestions for tech gifts for this holiday season.
Bluetooth speakers and soundbars
Soundcore Flare Mini and Flare+ Bluetooth speakers: The best speakers you can buy for under $50 and $100, Soundcore’s Flare Mini ($49) and Flare+ ($99) look, feel and sound much more expensive than they are. The LED lightshow can be adjusted or turned off at the touch of a button. soundcore.com
ZVOX AccuVoice AV203 TV Speaker, $199: With six levels of voice boost, this is one of the most advanced dialogue-enhancing speakers you can buy. Reduced from $269 until the end of the year, it is a great deal, too. Veterans save 15% by calling ZVOX directly. zvox.com
TCL Alto 7+ soundbar, $179: This soundbar with wireless subwoofer is an ideal match for TCL’s excellent line of affordable TVs. tclusa.com
Cell phone, tablet accessories, earphones and headphones
Anker PowerCore Fusion, $25: This high-speed wall charger has a built-in battery than allows it to function as a power bank, so it can charge your devices even when an outlet is not available. anker.com
ZVOX AccuVoice AV50 noise-canceling headphones, $119 each or 2/$199: Available in four colors, the combination of AccuVoice and active noise cancellation makes them perfect for viewing in-flight entertainment. Veterans save 15% by calling ZVOX directly. zvox.com
Gabb Phone, $99: this kid-friendly ZTE phone is limited mostly to talk, text, and camera, stripping the apps and browser to provide young ones a safer experience. The monthly cost is $19.99/month and there is no contract. gabbwireless.com
Hi-Fi, TV and home entertainment
Audio-Technica AT-LP60 turntables: Improved and updated for 2019 and starting at $99, Audio-Technica’s AT-LP60 automatic turntables come in many varieties including USB and Bluetooth models, as well as in packages with headphones and speakers. audio-technica.com
Music Hall Classic turntable, $599: A breakthrough in sub-$1,000 turntables, the Classic must be touched and heard to be appreciated. It is easily the best combination of sound quality, features, good looks and solid construction you can get under $600. musichallaudio.com
Spin-Clean Record Washer, $79: This affordable manual record washer uses an ingenious design to give your records a deep cleaning comparable to what you get from an expensive vacuum record cleaning machine. spinclean.com
TCL 5-Series and 6-Series televisions, $299 -$1,299: The 5-series easily outclasses TVs selling at similar budget prices, and the 6-Series competes with the big boys without the big expense. tclusa.com
Q Acoustics 3020i bookshelf speakers, $319: The award-winning Q Acoustics 3020i speakers have rich, clear sound that makes it the best speaker you can buy in the $300 price range. qacoustics.com
Gaming
Sega Genesis Mini, $79: Retro video games are all about great gameplay, and the Sega Genesis system of the 1990s had some of the best games of all. The Genesis Mini includes 2 wired controllers, connects to your TV via HDMI and includes 40 classic Genesis games and 2 bonus games. genesismini.sega.com
Cooking and outdoors
MEATER, $99 to $199: MEATER wireless meat thermometers measure ambient and internal temperatures from a single probe. My favorite is the $99 MEATER+ with its extended Bluetooth range. meater.com
Pelican Elite 20 cooler, $149: Compared to its $199 Yeti competitor, this rugged cooler has a superior latching system, better insulation performance, is available in a wide variety of color combinations, includes a lifetime warranty and is made in the USA. Save 15% off all products (excepting phone cases) with code PELICANLIFE15 at pelican.com.
Thermopop, $34: An excellent instant-read thermometer that is reliable and looks great, too, with many different colors available. thermoworks.com
Smart home
Philips Hue A19 Starter Kit, $69: A great way to get started with the industry-leading smart lighting system, this kit provides two bulbs and a hub you can build on. Meethue.com
Wyze Cam, $20: Wyze HD security cameras with night vision are the best value on the market, with good video quality and a built-in adjustable foot stand. You can record 14 days of rolling coverage to the Cloud for free. wyze.com
Orient Altair Watch, $130 on sale: Orient watches are loved by watch enthusiasts for their affordability, accurate mechanical movements, good looks and solid quality. The stylish Altair dress watch is a great introduction to mechanical watches and includes the date, a 24 hour dial, and a day of the week dial. This combination is unheard of in a good quality $140 mechanical watch and that makes it a bit of high-tech in itself. I bought the white face with blue hands and markings, and absolutely love it. Sign up for Orient’s newsletter to save 10% on your first order. orientwatchusa.com
