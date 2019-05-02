Owner: Imperial Racing
Auction price: Last sold for $135,000 at the 2017 Keeneland September Yearling Sale. Originally purchased for $24,000 at the 2016 Keeneland November Breeding Stock Sale.
Earnings to date: $1,590,400
Best performance: UAE Derby, win
About Imperial Racing: An ownership partnership fronted by Oracle Bloodstock owner Conor Foley, who told the Bloodhorse after their UAE Derby win that the four partners “live in different parts of the world, but spend some of their time in Dubai.” Foley grew up in Lexington around the Thoroughbred industry and gained experience analyzing data for Equibase and serving as stakes coordinator for the Breeders’ Cup after graduating from the University of Kentucky. He earned a place in the Darley Flying Start program, a two-year international training program for future Thoroughbred industry leaders. From there he established Oracle Bloodstock, becoming an expert adviser in the industry.