Need to know: He won once in six starts in America before going over to Dubai and besting a weak field in the UAE Derby. He was 13th and fifth in his two previous Derby preps — finishing well behind War of Will both times — and no UAE runner has ever finished better than fifth in the Kentucky Derby. “Parfait” did finish second in the major race for 2-year-olds at Churchill last fall — a race won by Signalman, who didn’t accrue enough points to make the Derby.
A good bet? A trip to Dubai and back for a horse that had seemingly no shot to contend here to begin with is way too much. He might be the worst of the six 30-1 shots.