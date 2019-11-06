Central Jersey Group II
Point Pleasant Borough (7) at Cedar Creek (2)
Noon Saturday
Cedar Creek (7-2) features a dynamic offense. Quarterback Louie Barrios has thrown for 2,038 yards and 28 touchdowns. Manny Red has caught nine touchdown passes. JoJo Bermudez has caught 40 passes for 724 yards, while Malachi “Max” Melton has 47 catches for 609 yards. Pt. Pleasant Borough (3-5) comes off a 41-20 win over Manchester Township. Pt. Pleasant’s triple option offense relies on the running of Colby Biggs and Charlie Vitale. The winner faces the winner of the matchup between sixth-seeded Delaware Valley and third-seeded Bernards.
