Mainland’s Sophia Crozier-Carole competes in a pole vault event during the Atlantic County Track and Field Championships at Buena Regional High School on Thursday. The Mainland girls and the Egg Harbor Township boys won team titles. More photos and results online at PressofAC.com/sports.

Sophia Crozier-Carole

Mainland Regional Jr.

Pole vault

Crozier-Cole won the Atlantic County and Cape-Atlantic League championships.

