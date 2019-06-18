Sophia Crozier-Carole
Mainland Regional Jr.
Pole vault
Crozier-Cole won the Atlantic County and Cape-Atlantic League championships.
Sophia Crozier-Carole
Mainland Regional Jr.
Pole vault
Crozier-Cole won the Atlantic County and Cape-Atlantic League championships.
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.