Burglaries: 0
Vehicle Burglaries: 0
Julia L. Smolin, 29, of Spotswood, NJ, was arrested by Ofc. Cody Trout and charged with DWI on December 1
Maria L. Cruz, 58, of Galloway was arrested by Ofc. Gregory Gillespie and charged with Contempt of Judicial Order on November 30
David Skeele, 23, of Galloway was arrested by Ofc. Kevin Costa and charged with Contempt of Court Order on November 28
Troy Allen Ostboe, 55, of Hermosa Beach, CA was arrested by Ofc. Ronald Gorneau Jr. and charged with Exhibiting False Documents, Hindering Apprehension, and Fugitive from Justice on November 28
Rashad A. Bey, 20, of Pleasantville, NJ was arrested by Ofc. Keith Smith and charged with Possession of CDS and Hindering Apprehension on November 27
Daniel J. Labrecque Jr., 36 of Toms River, NJ was arrested by Ofc. David LaSassa and charged with Possession of CDS on November 27
Haile S. Fields, 40 of Yeadon, PA was arrested by Ofc. Gregory Gillespie and charged with Possession of CDS, Distribution of CDS, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia on November 27
Keisha A. Howard, 28 of Pleasantville, NJ was arrested by Ofc. Gregory Gillespie and charged with Possession of CDS, Distribution of CDS, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia on November 27
Thomas John Padavona, 18, of Howard Beach, NY was arrested by Ofc. Alex Bennett and charged with Possession of a Handgun, Possession of CDS, and Obstructing Administration of Law on November 26
Sheron Y. Wilson, 33 of Atlantic City, NJ was arrested by Ofc. Richard Arroyo Jr. and charged with Obtaining CDS by Fraud on November 25
Brant M. Reilly, 33 of Egg Harbor City, NJ was arrested by Ofc. Kevin Costa and charged with Obstructing Administration of Law on November 25
Juveniles: 3
A Fourteen Year Old Male of Galloway was arrested by Sgt. Kevin Welsh and charged with Arson on November 28
2 Fifteen Year Old Females of Galloway were arrested by SFC Eric Hendrickson and charged with Improper Behavior on November 28
CFS – 787
Arrests - 18
EMS - 93
DV - 19
Oceanville Vol. Fire Co - 8
Germania Vol. Fire Co – 2
Pomona Vol. Fire Co – 7
Bayview Vol. Fire Co – 9
S. Egg Harbor Vol. Fire Co – 0
Accidents - 15
Tickets – 69
DWI - 1