The Middle Township Police Department and the Lower Township Police Department Saturday evening said they would be looking to take any reports from residents that are non-emergencies and do not require the collection of evidence over the phone.

The change is to cut down on unnecessary interactions that could spread the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19, the two departments said in separate news releases.

Dispatchers will take callers' information and an officer will reach out in a "timely manner," Lower Township Police said.

The two departments stressed that the change was only for minor reports and was to protect the vulnerable populations in the community who could be easily infected with careless interactions.

"We feel that because our officers interact with many people throughout the day, having them unnecessarily interact with residents, many of which are considered ‘vulnerable’, is a prudent and judicious approach to limiting a possible exposure," Middle Township said in the release.

