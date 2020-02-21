MULLICA TOWNSHIP - Police are attempting to locate Maddox Wilson, a 13-year-old male resident.

It is believed Maddox left home without his cell phone and has not been heard from since early Friday morning, police said.

Maddox was last seen wearing an Army green-hooded sweatshirt, navy-blue sweatpants and black Nike sneakers. Besdes the township, Maddox is known to frequent areas of Egg Harbor City and Galloway Township, police said.

Anyone, who has seen Maddox or has information regarding his whereabouts, can contact the Mullica police at 609-561-7600.