New documents on the Jussie Smollett case released Thursday show that prosecutors told Chicago police detectives a possible deal with the "Empire" actor was in the works a month before charges against him were dropped.
The approximately 460 pages of new documents show detectives investigating Smollett's claim he was the victim of a hate crime were told by Cook County prosecutors a deal with Smollett could include a $10,000 fine and community service. The detectives did not pass the information to superiors.
Smollett was charged with 16 counts alleging he lied to police when reporting he'd been the victim of a racist, anti-gay attack in January. Police contend the black and openly gay actor staged the attack because he was unhappy with his salary and wanted publicity. Prosecutors dropped charges March 26 without Smollett admitting guilt.
Charges against Offset dropped: Police in suburban Atlanta have dropped a felony charge against the rapper Offset, who was accused of knocking a cellphone out of a fan's hands.
Sandy Springs police Sgt. Sam Worsham told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Thursday that "all parties involved were able to come to an agreement." The property damage charge stemmed from an April incident at a Target, where 18-year-old Junior Gibbons said his $800 iPhone was destroyed after he tried to film the Migos member.
Cardi B makes court appearance: Cardi B made a court appearance in a case stemming from a fight at a New York strip club.
The Grammy-winning rapper appeared somber and did not speak during Friday's hearing. She is due back in court Aug. 9. Prosecutors said they would present the case to a grand jury.
Police say Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, was with her entourage at a Queens strip club last fall when she argued with a bartender.
W.V. principal plagiarizes Kutcher speech: A West Virginia principal accused of plagiarizing Ashton Kutcher in an address to his school's graduating class says he didn't mean to use someone else's work.
Parkersburg High School Principal Kenny DeMoss has issued a statement saying he should have cited his sources in the May 23 speech, but asserted the ideas were his own.