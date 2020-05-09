As New Jersey’s first all-vote-by-mail election looms Tuesday, the Atlantic County Board of Elections said about 6,000 of 31,000 ballots had been returned as of Friday afternoon.
In Cape May County, 2,709 of 9,324 ballots for Ocean City’s nonpartisan municipal election — the only one Tuesday in that county — have been filled out and returned, county Clerk Rita Fulginiti said.
Officials in both counties advise people not to expect results until at least Friday, since by law vote-by-mail ballots postmarked by Election Day must be counted if they arrive by 8 p.m. Thursday.
There won’t be poll results from voting machines to announce this time around, they said.
Atlantic City residents will decide whether to change their form of government, and Ventnor will hold its regular municipal election for all three commission seats, held every four years in May.
In Atlantic City, both sides are optimistic they will prevail in the change-of-government question.
“I feel good. We will work hard until Tuesday showing people why they shouldn’t vote for this,” Council President George Tibbitt said of the proposed change in government to a council-manager form. “Everywhere we go, nobody supports this.”
Bob McDevitt, president of the casino workers union Unite Here Local 54 and a leader of Atlantic City Residents for Good Government, the group advocating for the change of government, said he is optimistic.
“It’s hard to get a full feel on this — it’s an off election, a strange time,” McDevitt said. “But I completely have faith in the people. I know they know they got a raw deal, and don’t think they will make a decision that will make their lives worse.”
Tibbitt said it’s tough to get people to focus on the election as they handle life during a pandemic.
“I can’t tell you how many houses I went to, people pulled them out of the trash,” Tibbitt said of vote-by-mail applications. “So much is going on right now, it’s under the radar — the last thing on people’s minds.”
Tibbitt said the inability to go door to door in senior buildings is a real problem.
“I feel like I was thrown into a pool with one hand tied behind my back, trying to swim. We can’t do what we need to do for an election,” Tibbitt said.
McDevitt said his group is reaching out via phone, trying to make sure voters mailed their ballots.
“I don’t think you get a lot of support by going to people’s doors in times like this,” McDevitt said. “You don’t know for sure until the day the ballots are counted.”
All of the ballots went out stamped postage-paid, but there was a problem when filled-out ballots arrived at the Mays Landing post office for delivery to the Board of Elections there.
The County Clerk’s Office had not yet put any money into the account, so the post office — against postal guidelines — held onto the ballots for days. Finally on Tuesday, Board of Elections staff physically went over to ask why only five ballots had been delivered, and discovered hundreds were being held, Board of Elections Chairperson Lynn Caterson said.
Atlantic County Assistant Clerk Michael Sommers said it’s all straightened out now, but no one at the post office called the County Clerk’s Office about it, even though the phone number is on the permit.
A spokesperson for the Postal Service did not respond to a request for comment by late Friday, although he had said earlier in the day he would research what happened.
“I am confident whatever the hiccup was, it’s been fixed and we are getting them,” Caterson said Friday.
There was another small issue with about 400 Atlantic City ballots, which were sent out to voters a bit late by the county clerk. They were postmarked a few days after the April 24 deadline imposed by a judge.
Sommers said Friday the 400 that were mailed late were “inactive” voters Gov. Phil Murphy specified in his executive order must receive mail-in-ballots this time.
The recipients had at some point requested to get vote-by-mail ballots for all future elections but were on an “inactive” list — flagged as bad addresses or having other problems by the Superintendent of Elections.
In a traditional election, vote-by-mail ballots would not be sent to those addresses, Sommers said. But those voters would still have the opportunity to go to the polls on Election Day and vote using a provisional ballot.
Since potential voters cannot do that this time, vote-by-mail ballots had to be sent to them, he said. Special inserts had to go into their ballots explaining that they must return some form of identification showing they are still at their address, such as a utility bill, with the ballot for it to be counted. The ballot preparation had to be done in-house, Sommers said, and it took longer than the other ballots.
All Atlantic City ballots needed another special insert, Sommers said, explaining why voters were receiving a second vote-by-mail ballot.
Atlantic City’s special election was originally set to happen March 31, and a first set of ballots had gone out for that date. But the election was postponed until May 12 — joining Ventnor — because of the pandemic.
About 1,200 voters had already returned the first ballot, Caterson said. They were told in the insert it would be counted unless they returned the second ballot, in which case that one would be counted instead.
Supporters of the change-of-government question include casino owners, who argue it will professionalize the city, which is currently under state takeover because of its history of corruption and near bankruptcy.
Currently, six of the nine members of Atlantic City Council are elected only by voters in small wards within the relatively small city, and city voters elect a mayor who manages the city. Its supporters say it keeps more power in the hands of neighborhoods and makes it more difficult for wealthy outsiders to control things.
Tuesday’s election could change council to a five-member panel, each of whom would be elected in a citywide vote. That council would then hire a city manager with executive powers, while nominating a mayor from among the five of them.
