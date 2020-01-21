ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic City Democratic Committee voted Monday night to endorse former teacher and mental health advocate Amy Kennedy, of Brigantine, to become the Democratic challenger to U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd.

“When I announced my campaign, I wanted to show families in Atlantic City that it was possible to have a leader who stood up for them. For far too long, this community has been ignored, exploited and even abandoned by the South Jersey machine — and most recently by Jeff Van Drew. It’s time to turn things around,” Kennedy said.

The endorsement disappointed the three other Atlantic County Democratic challengers who had been given a brief time to make presentations: Longport's Brigid Harrison, a professor of political science and law at Montclair State University; Will Cunningham, a former staffer for U.S. Sen. Cory Booker now working for the House Oversight Committee in Washington, D.C.; and Ashley Bennett, an Atlantic County freeholder and social worker.

"Of course I'm disappointed not to have won the endorsement of the Callaway organization," Harrison said Tuesday. "But I'm heartened to know I have the support of many elected leaders and county committee members from Atlantic City."

The politically powerful Callaway family, led by former Atlantic City Councilman Craig Callaway, has great influence over the Atlantic City Democratic Committee. Craig's sister Gwen Callaway Lewis is its president.

Former FBI agent and Republican-turned-Democrat primary candidate Robert Turkavage, of Brigantine, was not invited to present, he said Tuesday.

"I wish Amy well," he said.

He said he and the other Atlantic County candidates will speak to Brigantine Democrats at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Brigantine Community Center, between 42nd and 43rd streets.  

“We heard loudly from the 40,000 people who live in Atlantic City: You want new leadership who will be an independent voice for our district. I’d be honored to be that voice,” Kennedy said.

