Are you a candidate running for Assembly, freeholder, school board, City Council or other elected office this November?
The Press of Atlantic City is compiling its 2019 voter guide, and we want to make sure no candidate is left behind.
Please take a moment to fill out our survey at PressofAC.com/politics, which will compile the basics on you and your campaign, and submit your official campaign headshot. Responses will be included in the voter guide. Any questions, call 609-272-7231 or email newstips @pressofac.com.
Responses must be submitted no later than Aug. 30 to be included.