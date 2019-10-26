ATLANTIC CITY — At least one-third of City Council will be represented by a new member when the governing body is sworn in New Year's Day.
All six ward seats on council are up for election Nov. 5, and 11 candidates are vying for three-year terms. In three of the wards, it is guaranteed a new council member will be serving in 2020.
Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr.'s abrupt resignation this month set off a chain of events that reshaped Atlantic City's legislative branch and will carry over into the new year.
1st WARD
The 1st Ward is the only race to feature three candidates. Incumbent Democrat Aaron "Sporty" Randolph, Republican Matthew McGrath and independent Geoff Rosenberger are each seeking to represent the ward.
Randolph, who became council president in October, has been serving on council since 2010, when he was selected to fill an unexpired term.
2nd WARD
The 2nd Ward will have a new council member after 16 years of being represented by one man.
Former Council President and 2nd Ward representative Marty Small Sr. became mayor after Gilliam resigned Oct. 3. Because of the timing, Small will remain on November's ballot, where he is running uncontested.
Both Gilliam and Small are Democrats.
The Atlantic City Democratic Committee nominated three people — LaToya Dunston, Deon Garland and Edward Stephens — on Wednesday night to serve the remainder of Small's term, which expires Dec. 31. Council has 30 days to vote for one of the nominees.
Small will have to decline the 2nd Ward position after Nov. 5. At that time, the city Democratic Committee will have to repeat the process of nominating three people to serve an unexpired term until Dec. 31, 2020.
In November 2020, a special municipal election will be held for mayor and the 2nd Ward seat.
3rd WARD
Third Ward Councilman Kaleem Shabazz, a Democrat, is completing his first term in office. His reelection to a second term is assured since he is running uncontested. Shabazz defeated Torres Mayfield Sr. in the June primary. He is also president of the Atlantic City chapter of the NAACP.
4th WARD
The 4th Ward race is between Democrat Md Hossain Morshed and Republican Sean Reardon. Current 4th Ward Councilman William "Speedy" Marsh, who has held the seat since 2002, decided not to seek reelection. Both Morshed and Reardon earned their respective party nominations after emerging victorious from contested primary races in June. Although both candidates are political novices, they each defeated primary challengers who had unsuccessfully run for office before.
5th WARD
The 5th Ward will be represented by a new member in 2020.
Current 5th Ward Councilman Chuen "Jimmy" Cheng lost the Democratic primary to Muhammad "Anjum" Zia. Republican Sharon Zappia, who has run for office previously, is challenging Zia.
6th WARD
The 6th Ward is represented by city government's lone Republican, Jesse O. Kurtz, who did not face a challenger in the primary. Mohammed Suhel Ahmed won the Democratic primary in June and will challenge Kurtz in November.
Kurtz entered Atlantic City politics in 2009, at the age of 24, when he unsuccessfully ran for mayor. He is completing his first term on council.
STATE SENATE - 1ST DISTRICT
STATE SENATE — 1ST DISTRICT
The 1st Legislative District encompasses all of Cape May County and includes Commercial Township, Downe Township, Fairfield Township, Greenwich Township, Hopewell Township, Lawrence Township, Maurice River Township, Millville, Shiloh, Stowe Creek Township and Vineland in Cumberland County, and Corbin City, Estell Manor and Weymouth Township in Atlantic County.
This year’s election is for a two-year unexpired term.
Bob Andrzejczak, incumbent
Bob Andrzejczak, incumbent
Political party: Democrat
Age: 33
Hometown: Cape May
Current job: Medically retired Army sergeant
Education: Currently enrolled at Liberty University with a major in entrepreneurial and small business operations
Political message: South Jersey is my home. I grew up here. I want to retire here. But as an Army veteran who lost my left leg in Iraq and whose family lives on a fixed income, I know it’s too expensive. The tax rates are too high. My mission is to fix that. Of my legislative accomplishments, I’m proudest of expanding the senior property tax freeze, the veteran job training and scholarship opportunities we fought for, legislation that helps local industries employ more people and pay better wages, and of passing the strongest equal pay protections in the country.
Michael L. Testa Jr.
Michael L. Testa Jr.
Political party: Republican
Age: 43
Hometown: Vineland
Current job: Attorney
Education: Graduate of Villanova University School of Law and master’s from Temple University Beasley School of Law
Political message: Gov. Murphy’s radical liberal agenda is cutting funding to our local schools while sending illegal immigrants to college for free, turning New Jersey into a dangerous Sanctuary State, and cheating South Jersey taxpayers. My opponent votes 95% of the time for Murphy’s extreme agenda. We need a Republican check and balance against one-party Democrat rule in Trenton. I will be a strong, independent voice who always puts South Jersey first.
ASSEMBLY - 1ST DISTRICT
ASSEMBLY — 1ST DISTRICT
The 1st Legislative District encompasses all of Cape May County and includes Commercial Township, Downe Township, Fairfield Township, Greenwich Township, Hopewell Township, Lawrence Township, Maurice River Township, Millville, Shiloh, Stowe Creek Township and Vineland in Cumberland County, and Corbin City, Estell Manor and Weymouth Township in Atlantic County.
Bruce Land, incumbent
Bruce Land, incumbent
Political party: Democrat
Age: 69
Hometown: Vineland
Current job: Retired
Education: Millville High School Class of 1968
Political message: I’m a community guy taking care of our veterans, seniors and families. I’ve been involved in everything from the North Italy Club and the Thunderbolt Club to the American Legion and the Elks. I coached all kinds of sports while my boys were in school. I served in Vietnam and am a retired Army sergeant and Corrections captain. I’ve helped pass 25 bills to take care of our vets, including laws to increase job training and scholarship opportunities; expand a property tax freeze for our seniors; and get new funding for prenatal care, women’s preventive health care and cancer screenings.
Antwan McClellan
Political party: Republican
Age: 45
Hometown: Ocean City
Current job: Confidential assistant, personnel director and public information officer in the Cape May County Sheriff’s Office
Education: Ocean City High School
Political message: Myself, Erik Simonsen and Mike Testa are tired of South Jersey always getting the short end of the stick. We believe Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland county families, retirees and small businesses agree. As an assemblyman, I will fight for — and deliver — South Jersey’s fair share from Trenton.
Matt Milam, incumbent
Matt Milam, incumbent
Political party: Democrat
Age: 57
Hometown: Vineland
Current job: Trucking consultant
Education: Associate degree from Cumberland County College in 2007
Political message: Having seen the difficulties my parents went through near the ends of their lives, I want to help our seniors. So I expanded the senior property tax freeze. My dad was a veteran. So I’ve worked hard for our vets. The NJ American Veterans named me the 2019 NJ Assemblyman of the Year. As a father of two daughters, I want women to be treated equally. I’m proud of passing strong equal pay protections. And as a small businessman, I feel passionately about helping our local industries grow. I’ve helped get our companies more capital, cut red tape and expand.
Erik Simonsen
Political party: Republican
Age: 50
Hometown: Lower Township
Current job: Atlantic director, Lower Cape May Regional School District; Lower Township mayor
Education: College of New Jersey (BFA), Rutgers (special education certification), University of Scranton (Masters in Education Administration)
Political message: Just because we live at the bottom of the state doesn’t mean we deserve to be treated like we’re the bottom of the barrel. As an assemblyman, I will fight for South Jersey’s fair share.
ASSEMBLY - 2ND DISTRICT
ASSEMBLY — 2ND DISTRICT
The 2nd Legislative District encompasses most of Atlantic City.
John Armato, incumbent
John Armato, incumbent
Political party: Democrat
Age: 71
Hometown: Buena Vista Township
Current job: Retired
Education: Graduate of Vineland High School
Political message: I am a lifelong resident of Atlantic County, Air Force veteran, volunteer firefighter for 49 years and a former union HVAC specialist. I understand what it takes to raise a family here in Atlantic County, and I stand up for families like mine in Trenton. I first ran for the Assembly to make a real difference in the lives of hardworking Atlantic County residents. I have accomplished some of my goals, like increasing the senior property tax freeze limit, but there is still more to be done to make Atlantic County more affordable for middle-class families.
Phil Guenther
Phil Guenther
Political party: Republican
Age: 61
Hometown: Brigantine
Current job: Superintendent of the Atlantic County Special Services School District and superintendent of the Atlantic County Institute of Technology
Education: Bachelor of Art from Rowan University, Master of Science in Administration from Central Michigan University, Doctor of Education in educational administration from Seton Hall University
Political message: I’m a lifelong resident of Atlantic County who has spent more than 30 years in public education and had the honor of serving six terms as the Mayor of my hometown of Brigantine.
In the aftermath of Superstorm Sandy, I welcomed President Obama and Governor Christie to Brigantine and worked with their respective administrations to get residents back in their homes and make our island more resilient.
As Mayor, I was able to pass balanced budgets that allowed us to invest in our local infrastructure while still preserving open space and cutting taxes whenever possible. I will do the same as your assemblyman.
Vince Mazzeo, incumbent
Vince Mazzeo, incumbent
Political party: Democrat
Age: 55
Hometown: Northfield
Current job: Owner of B.F. Mazzeo’s Fruit & Produce in Northfield
Education: B.S. in business administration from Glassboro State College (now Rowan University)
Political message: I am running for re-election to the state Assembly because I want to continue to be the voice for Atlantic County families in Trenton. I was first elected right as we saw casino closures all over the city, massive layoffs and a heartbreaking number of foreclosures across the county. Since then, I have worked to restore the gaming industry and also to diversify Atlantic County’s economy and ensure that our fortunes are not tied exclusively to the casinos. Great progress has been made, but there is still work to be done.
John W. Risley Jr.
John W. Risley Jr.
Political party: Republican
Age: 63
Hometown: Egg Harbor Township
Current job: President of a local investment firm
Education: Atlantic Cape Community College, Stockton State College
Political message: Public service has been a lifelong passion for me having served on several governing bodies including nearly 18 years on the Atlantic County Freeholder Board.
I’m running for Assembly to use my knowledge and experience to attract high-paying jobs to Atlantic County and foster open and honest state government. My extensive experience in county government makes me uniquely qualified for this challenge.
Our state is in a deep financial crisis and must stop digging itself into a deeper hole with ever-higher taxes and spending which have forced residents to flee. I will support policies to make our state more affordable and government to live within its means.
ASSEMBLY - 3RD DISTRICT
ASSEMBLY — 3RD DISTRICT
The 3rd Legislative District includes Bridgeton, Deerfield Township and Upper Deerfield Township in Cumberland County, in addition to all of Salem County and select towns in Gloucester County.
John J. Burzichelli, incumbent
John J. Burzichelli, incumbent
Political party: Democrat
Age: 64
Hometown: Paulsboro
Current job: Owner/producer/distributor, Hill Studio & Scenic
Education:
Political message:
Edward Durr
Edward Durr
Political party: Republican
Age:
Hometown: Swedesboro
Current job:
Education:
Political message:
Beth Sawyer
Beth Sawyer
Political party: Republican
Age:
Hometown: Woolwich Township
Current job:
Education:
Political message
Adam J. Taliaferro, incumbent
Adam J. Taliaferro, incumbent
Political party: Democrat
Age: 37
Hometown: Swedesboro
Current job: Policy analyst, Bristol-Myers Squibb
Education: B.S. in labor and industrial relations from Penn State University, J.D. from Rutgers School of Law-Camden
Political message:
ASSEMBLY - 8TH DISTRICT
ASSEMBLY — 8TH DISTRICT
The 8th Legislative District includes Hammonton in Atlantic County.
Gina Laplaca
Gina Laplaca
Political party: Democrat
Age:
Hometown: Lumberton
Current job:
Education:
Political message:
Mark Natale
Mark Natale
Political party: Democrat
Age:
Hometown: Evesham Township
Current job:
Education:
Political message:
Ryan E. Peters, incumbent
Ryan E. Peters, incumbent
Political party: Republican
Age:
Hometown: Hainesport
Current job: Director, Holman Enterprises
Education: B.S. in political science from U.S. Naval Academy, J.D. from Rutgers University School of Law
Political message:
Jean Stanfield
Jean Stanfield
Political party: Republican
Age:
Hometown: Westampton
Current job:
Education:
Political message:
ASSEMBLY - 9TH DISTRICT
ASSEMBLY — 9TH DISTRICT
The 9th Legislative District includes Barnegat Township, Barnegat Light, Beach Haven, Eagleswood Township, Harvey Cedars, Lacey Township, Little Egg Harbor Township, Long Beach Township, Ocean Township, Ship Bottom, Stafford Township, Surf City and Tuckerton in Ocean County, and Galloway Township and Port Republic in Atlantic County.
Sarah J. Collins
Sarah J. Collins
Political party: Democrat
Age:
Hometown: Eagleswood Township
Current job:
Education:
Political message:
DiAnne C. Gove, incumbent
DiAnne C. Gove, incumbent
Political Party: Republican
Age: 68
Hometown: Brant Beach
Current job: Legislator
Education: Bachelor’s degree in social science from Cabrini College, master’s degree in social science from Monmouth University
Political message: To address my constituents’ most pressing concerns, namely affordability and financial security, I intend to continue to prioritize delivering tax relief to overburdened taxpayers, including homeowners as well as small business owners. This efforts includes working to reform the state’s broken and politicized school funding formula. The disparity in the state’s school funding formula not only under-resources school districts deserving of more funding, it also places an unfair, heavier tax burden on taxpayers living in affected communities. To create more employment opportunities, I will continue to advocate for more effective economic policies, including reducing burdensome and unnecessary regulations.
Wayne Lewis
Wayne Lewis
Political party: Democrat
Age: 53
Hometown: Galloway Township
Current job: Not listed
Education: Bachelor of Science in biochemistry/biophysics at Temple University, two master’s degrees from Penn State
Political message: When we are in the General Assembly, I will give the 9th Legislative District the voice that they so severely lacked. A contrast to Rumpf and Gove, who spend so much of their efforts attacking undocumented people, I will champion socioeconomic justice at every opportunity. While Ocean County struggles as the #1 county for foreclosures, I will work to make housing affordable. As our friends and neighbors succumb to the opioid crisis, I will work to establish overdose prevention centers in New Jersey. With our system of democracy under attack, I will fight to bring much-needed voter reform to our state by establishing ranked-choice voting in all state and federal elections.
Brian E. Rumpf, incumbent
Political party: Republican
Age: 54
Hometown: Little Egg Harbor Township
Current job: Attorney
Education: Bachelor of Arts in politics at The Catholic University of America, Juris Doctor at Washington and Lee University of Law
Political message: To address my constituents’ most pressing concerns, namely affordability and financial security, I intend to continue to prioritize delivering tax relief to overburdened taxpayers, including homeowners as well as small business owners. This efforts includes working to reform the state’s broken and politicized school funding formula. The disparity in the state’s school funding formula not only under-resources school districts deserving of more funding, it also places an unfair, heavier tax burden on taxpayers living in affected communities. To create more employment opportunities, I will continue to advocate for more effective economic policies, including reducing burdensome and unnecessary regulations.
ATLANTIC COUNTY
ATLANTIC COUNTY
ATLANTIC COUNTY EXECUTIVE
ATLANTIC COUNTY EXECUTIVE
Susan M. Korngut
Susan M. Korngut
Political party: Democrat
Age: 51
Hometown: Northfield
Current job: Attorney
Education: Juris Doctorate from Penn State Dickinson School of Law, bachelor’s in sociology from American University
Political message: Atlantic County continues to lead the state in foreclosures, infant mortality, sex trafficking, drug overdoses and sexually transmitted diseases including HIV and AIDS. Too many politicians and power brokers are benefiting from the status quo. “Politics as usual” is not a broken system; it is working just as those at the top intend for it to work. If you want your government to work for you, if you are tired of the same old political game, if you want a government “of, by and for the people,” there is only one choice: Korngut for county executive.
Dennis Levinson, incumbent
Dennis Levinson, incumbent
Political party: Republican
Age: 73
Hometown: Linwood
Current job: Atlantic County Executive
Education: Bachelor of Art from Rowan University
Political message: Atlantic County is the best managed county in New Jersey. We have controlled spending and our net debt is 0.457% (or ½ of 1%). The budget is down over $5,000,000. We have had 20 perfect audits and Atlantic County is rated in the top 18% of the 3,000 counties in the United States. We built the Aviation Park and we are responsible for Stockton University in Atlantic City. We have preserved over 7,000 acres of open space and won a national award for environmental protection and energy efficiency. We have the first coastal wind farm in the US and the only one in New Jersey.
Freeholder at large
Freeholder at large
Amy Gatto, incumbent
Amy Gatto, incumbent
Political party: Republican
Age: 37
Hometown: Hamilton Township
Current job: Lead manager at AXA Equitable
Education: Bachelor of Art in International Business and French from Widener University
Political message: After serving 9 years as Township Committeewoman and Mayor in Hamilton township, three years ago I ran for Freeholder on bringing a new generation of leadership to Atlantic County government and that’s exactly what we’ve done. It was humbling to receive the unanimous support of my fellow fellow Freeholders, Republicans and Democrats, earlier this year to become the first woman ever to Chair the Atlantic County Freeholder Board.
Atlantic County continues to earn the reputation of being the best run county in New Jersey with low taxes, low debt, and quality services. We are running on our record of success as we continue working towards diversifying our local economy by supporting projects like the Aviation Research Park and Stockton’s Atlantic City campus.
Nick Polito
Nick Polito
Political party: Democrat
Age: 48
Hometown: Hammonton
Current job: Toll Plaza Supervisor
Education: High school diploma
Political message: As a 30-year Atlantic County resident, with 23 years as a volunteer firefighter, and raising a family here, I am passionate about moving our county forward. I plan to focus on bringing in more jobs and keeping our taxes stable, which will allow us to build a stronger economy. If elected to Freeholder at Large, I will work for all of the residents of our County ensuring a brighter future for the next generation.
Freeholder District 1
Freeholder District 1
Ernest D. Coursey, incumbent
Ernest D. Coursey, incumbent
Political party: Democrat
Age: 56
Hometown: Atlantic City
Current job: Superintendent of Atlantic City’s Surf Stadium and Bader Field
Education: Graduate of Atlantic City High School
Political message: As Atlantic County freeholder (District 1), I have a proven record of leadership on behalf of the citizens and taxpayers of Atlantic County. I support programs and initiatives which help make Atlantic County a better place to live, work and visit. I hold the line on public spending wherever possible. Furthermore, I am accessible as I operate under an “open door policy.” I am truly grateful to be able to represent the people of Atlantic County and look forward to being re-elected for a third term on Nov. 5.
Sumon Majumder
Sumon Majumder
Political party: Republican
Age: 37
Hometown: Atlantic City
Current job: Police officer
Education: Bachelor’s degree in Business (need school)
Political message:
“The Democratic Party is not automatically entitled to the vote of every immigrant and person of color. Our Republican County Executive Dennis Levinson does an outstanding job of helping our community with good county roads and social services, and low county taxes. By working with him, I can help county government do even better in Atlantic City and Pleasantville. “My opponent is used to getting government jobs and running unopposed. As a legal immigrant, I am used to studying, working hard and overcoming obstacles to succeed. I must earn every vote I get and also represent those without political connections.”
Freeholder District 4
Freeholder District 4
Rich Dase, incumbent
Rich Dase, incumbent
Political party: Republican
Age: 45
Hometown: Galloway
Current job: Seventh grade social studies teacher at Galloway Township Middle School
Education: Bachelor of Arts in Literature from Stockton University
Political message: I want to continue the process of diversifying the County economy to create and bring new well paying jobs to the region. The Aviation Research Technology Park, Stockton University expansion, and the new approval for a maintenance hangar at the airport are all examples of this economic development. These projects have been financed while reducing the budget and lowering taxes. I will continue to listen to residents’ concerns and work for them and with them.
Steve Light
Steve Light
Political party: Democrat
Age: 58
Hometown: Absecon
Current job: Union Electrician, Calvi Electric
Education: Holy Spirit High School
Political message: Growing up in Brigantine led to serving on the Brigantine & Atlantic City Beach Patrols. I married Leenie Kerrigan and moved to Absecon where we raised four children and reside today. A life of service and volunteerism led me to a seat on City Council and leadership roles with School, Church and Community organizations. My 37 year career as a Union Electrician & Project Foreman with Calvi Electric will provide experience to rebuild the County’s aging infrastructure. As 4th District Freeholder I will bring my passion, commitment and experience to meet the challenge of improving the lives of the people of Atlantic County.
ABSECON
Mayor
Chris Seher
Political party: Republican
Age: 70
Hometown: Absecon
Current job: Director of aviation safety and security R&D at Applied Research Associates
Education: Bachelor of Science in Physics at Drexel University, Master's in aviation management at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University
Political message: I have lived in Absecon for 45 years. During that time, I've served on the Zoning Board for 35 years and now as City Councilman for the past 10 years. I've either served as Finance Chair or Council President all 10 years, leading the effort to control tax increases while continuing to provide excellent City services to young and old alike. I'm proud to state: our municipal tax rate is LOWER now than it was 6 years ago; that I had a strong leadership role in making that happen; and I would like to continue that leadership as your Mayor.
Kimberly A. Horton, incumbent
Political party: Democrat
Age: 64
Hometown: Absecon
Current job: Mayor of Absecon
Education: Holy Spirit High School, Bachelor of Arts from the College of St. Elizabeth, Master of Arts from Marygrove College
Political message: As mayor I've worked hard along with other city council members to maintain services Absecon residents have come to expect while always being vigilant of the costs. I’m a person who listens, respects and responds to those same residents in a timely fashion when seeking answers and addressing their concerns.
Moving forward I will continue to seek quality ratables to settle in Absecon. I will endorse groups like Absecon Business & Commercial Development (ABCD) whose mission is to support local merchants. Additionally, I will continue to champion the Absecon Community Affairs Committee who assists other groups as well as plan and implement many successful events for our residents.
City Council Ward 1
Keith Bennett, incumbent
Political party: Democrat
Age: 50
Hometown: Absecon
Current job: School resource officer, Egg Harbor City
Education: Holy Spirit High School
Political message: As councilman and current council president, it’s very important Absecon remains committed to providing the best services for our residents while being extremely mindful of our taxpayers. I’m proud we have not raised municipal taxes one cent during my tenure while also improving our recreation fields for our youth and maintaining programs for our seniors. If reelected my highest priorities will be enhancing our existing services for our older population, making sure we are equipped to have a safe and clean community, and ensure our youth continue to have safe and viable fields to play on, while keeping taxes minimal.
City Council Ward 2
Caleb N. Cavileer, incumbent
Political party: Democrat
Age: 39
Hometown: Absecon
Current job: Fourth grade educator at Absecon Public Schools
Education: Bachelor of Art in history and elementary education from William Paterson University, Master's degree in educational technology from New Jersey City University
Political message: Absecon is a unique community where everyone shares an authentic respect and pride for our hometown. Living, working, and raising a family here continues to be a truly gratifying experience for my wife, Stephanie, and I. As a member of council, I have strived to improve our community, connecting dignity for our past, with ambition towards our future. Maintaining excellent services through stable taxes, combined with a vision towards our potential, can drive Absecon to be an even more inviting place for families and businesses. With your support, we can build upon those before us and keep moving Absecon forward.
Michael Ring
Political party: Republican
Age: 44
Hometown: Absecon
Current job: Carpenters Local Union #255
Education: Four-year carpenter apprenticeship
Political message: I am an Eagle Scout and have been an Absecon resident for twenty years. I have been married to lifelong Absecon resident Jena Smith for eighteen years and have four incredible children; Josephine, Michela, Michael Jr. and Lily. For twenty-four years I have been a member of Carpenters Local Union #255. And for twenty years I have served on the Absecon Volunteer Fire Department where I am the current Assistant Chief. Using my background; I plan to make public safety a priority, represent and listen to my fellow citizens while also being fiscally responsible. I'm here for you.
Donald Burroughs
Council Ward 2 - 1 year unexpired term
Political party: Democrat
Age: 69
Hometown: Absecon
Current job: Retired
Education: Some college
Political message: I am a caring and fiscally responsible 48-year Absecon resident. I am most interested in keeping taxes down while maintaining excellent city services. I will demonstrate an aggressive yet sensitive approach to local government. In order to achieve success, I will work together with school, county and state representatives. Now, more than ever, we need to establish a creditable relationship with other individuals and organizations. I look forward to taking on the day to day challenges as a city councilman. Also, to sharing quality time with our many volunteers. And I will be aggressive in preserving our residential neighborhoods and varied business districts while moving Absecon forward!
ATLANTIC CITY
City Council Ward 1
Aaron Randolph, incumbent
Political party: Democrat
Age: 64
Hometown: Atlantic City
Current job: Community coordinator for Atlantic City Municipal Utilities Authority
Education: Two years of college
Political message: As a member of City Council I assure you that first on the list is to lower the property taxes on our home owners to bring more ratables to our tax rolls to ensure we address quality of life issues clean and safe communities address public safety concerns. One of my main goals as a member of city council is to see a smooth transition from state take over back to home rule. In order to do those things I must continue to work with my colleagues to address those important issues and many more to come.
City Council Ward 3
Kaleem Shabazz, incumbent
Political party: Democrat
Age: 72
Hometown: Atlantic City
Current job: Ward 3 councilman
Education: Atlantic City High School, Bachelor of Arts in urban studies from Rutgers University
Political message: Public service is an honor, a privilege, and a trust that I take very seriously because I view it as such. I have maintained a perfect attendance at regular city council and special council meetings since being elected to represent the 3rd Ward in Atlantic City. It is my continued goals to attempt to reduce the cost of government to the taxpayers, improve city services, increase public safety, and to continue to develop the relationship between the city and state as we move towards self-governance.
City Council Ward 4
Sean Reardon
Political party: Republican
Age: 30
Hometown: Atlantic City
Current job:
Education: Master's degree in business administration
Political message: It's not about political parties; it's about the residents of Atlantic City being properly represented.
City Council Ward 5
Muhammed Anjum Zia
Political party: Democrat
Age: 45
Hometown: Atlantic City
Current job: Entrepreneur
Education: Bachelor's degree in economics
Political message: Always available for the community
City Council Ward 6
Mohammed Suhel Ahmed
Political party: Democrat
Age: 50
Hometown: Atlantic City
Current job: Food & Beverage
Education: Software tester
Political message: Let's lift up A.C. together.
BUENA BOROUGH COUNCIL
Joseph A. D'Alessandro III
Political party: Republican
Age: 45
Hometown: Buena
Current job: Business owner
Education: Bachelor of Science in finance from Rowan University
Political message: Working to keep the Borough of Buena a great place to live and work!
EGG HARBOR CITY COUNCIL
Albert "Pat" Moran Jr., incumbent
Political party: Democrat
Age: 79
Hometown: Egg Harbor City
Current job: Retired postal worker
Education: Egg Harbor City High School
Political message: Our current plan in place will bring several new businesses to the city. My Realtor friends tell me that sales are up in the City and should increase over the next year. I have lived in EHC for over 70 years and have seen it in her better days. I would like to see her returned to her glory! My plan is to continue the progress we have made and contribute to the revitalization of our community.
Stefania Kuehner, incumbent
Political party: Democrat
Age: 64
Hometown: Egg Harbor City
Current job: Self-employed
Education: Oakcrest High School
Political message: It has been my honor to serve the residents of Egg Harbor City for six years. During that time I have served as chairperson of our Safety and Public Works. While much of what happens in the city is not seen daily, a great deal of work has been put into redeveloping and revitalizing our city. In late 2020 a New Super Wawa will be built on Route 50 with plans for optional development next to it. Our stalled development at Cedar Creek Estates is now under the ownership of DR Horton, the largest home builder in the US and new homes are under construction. Redevelopment continues with the interest of a major store front online business that will bring over 70 new jobs to Egg Harbor City. Our city is prime real estate and has been designated an Opportunity Zone through a program by the Federal Government which has already attracted interest by numerous investors. I believe that we should continue on the path to success and strive to make EHC an even better place to live.
Karl Timbers
Political party: Democrat
Age: 45
Hometown: Egg Harbor City
Current job: Municipal attorney
Education: Temple University/Toledo Law
Political message: Egg Harbor is home. It’s where my heart is. This city has so much potential. I know tomorrow’s Egg Harbor is going to be amazing. I want to help us get there. I’m trained as a municipal attorney. I’ve focused my career on taxes, development and transparency. I’m running because I’m just tired of listening to people suggest that we should just accept already high taxes that are somehow climbing and an underdeveloped city center with no visible plan for growth. As a parent, I can’t help but notice fewer and fewer services for our children. I see these issues. I want to do something about them. I know I CAN do something about them ... with your support.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP COMMITTEE
Lisa March
Political party: Democrat
Age: 65
Hometown: Egg Harbor Township
Current job: Retired
Education: Bachelor of Science in business administration, graduate studies in music
Political message: The topic of greatest concern to most voters is taxes. It is understood that our schools claim the lion's share of our taxes. I am prepared to use my experience and relationships to work closely with our BOE to explore areas of spending, where needed, and maximize the use of our tax dollars. Likewise, all items within township control should be examined for ways to reduce costs. I am also concerned that residents within our community who are struggling, may feel disconnected or under-represented, are unaware of access they have to assistance in the community.
ESTELL MANOR CITY COUNCIL
Mary L. Pavoni
Political party: Republican
Age: 44
Hometown: Estell Manor
Current job: Accountant
Education: Master of Business Administration
Political message: As an accountant, I hope to be given the opportunity to bring some financial expertise to the city. Our financial situation is dire. If we are going to maintain a good quality of life, then we need to be sensible. I would like to promise that taxes would never go up or that we would be able to cut them, but I won’t lie to try and get your vote. If I do get the opportunity to serve, I will vote based on facts and law, not favors. If elected, I will give you 110% working for the entire city.
Nelson Dilg
Political party: Republican
Age: 61
Hometown: Estell Manor
Current job: Consultant
Education: Atlantic City High School Class of 1976, Bachelor of Science in history from Liberty University, Associate of Applied Science from Atlantic Cape Community College
Political message: Estell Manor has a great opportunity for improvement to it's leadership and, for the benefits of change for the better. Yesterday's processes are not working for today and, they will not work tomorrow. Have you had enough of higher taxes and, fewer services? It is time for a change. It is time to stop fighting and start working to recapture the excellence in lifestyle that we once enjoyed. A vote for me is a vote for a return to common sense leadership and simple, conservative management. Thank you.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP COUNCIL
Walead Abdrabouh
Political party: Democrat
Age: 41
Hometown: Galloway
Current job: Director of technology
Education: Bachelor of Arts in economics at Rutgers University, MBA at Stockton University
Political message: Property taxes are paid with the expectation of receiving services in return. My mission on council will be to ensure that the top priority for hard-earned taxpayer dollars goes toward improving our roads, protecting our families, implementing services already offered by our neighboring communities like trash collection and bulk pickup, and ensuring that an honest and transparent government will fight for the quality of life of ALL of its residents. Let's stop allowing ourselves to be sold on insignificant tax reductions when so many residents are still feeling the pain from a massive tax bill just a few years ago.
Elizabeth Egan
Political party: Democrat
Age: 69
Hometown: Galloway
Current job: Retired
Education: Bachelor's degree in psychology from La Salle University, Master's degree in journalism from Temple University
Political message: It’s time to bring meaningful change to Galloway. Elected officials are public servants. For too long in politics it’s been “business as usual” on many issues, without proper accountability to the voters. Galloway residents are overburdened with taxes, yet many feel under-served by local government: no trash pickup, no bulk pickup, no code enforcement, and no response to flooding concerns. Galloway residents deserve better. On council I’ll work to improve services, protect our local environment, promote sustainable development that brings job growth and lower taxes, and help Galloway become a leader for open, responsive local government that works for everyone.
John O'Kane
Political party: Democrat
Age: 37
Hometown: Galloway Township
Current job: Special education teacher in the Galloway Township Public School District
Education: Graduated from Rowan University with a degree in journalism and creative writing. Attended the alternate route to teaching program to earn a standard K-6 teaching certificate. Currently halfway to a master's degree in special education through Stockton University
Political message: I am not someone with wild political ambitions, and I come with no conflicts of interests or agendas of any kind. I am just someone who has lived in this great town my entire life. I was raised here, I work here and my wife and I have raised our four amazing children here.
I am simply running as someone who wants to do what is best for Galloway Township and its residents in all situations.
I was a sports writer at The Press of Atlantic City for more than a decade, where I highlighted the athletic and academic accomplishments of student-athletes from around the region.
I have worked in the Galloway Township Public School District for more than 10 years and am currently a special education teacher at Roland Rogers Elementary School. I have also coached youth baseball, wrestling, soccer, basketball and more in the area and will look to bring that experience working with youth and their families to the council if elected.
Tony DiPietro, incumbent
Political party: Republican
Age: 47
Hometown: Galloway
Current job: Councilman, investment adviser
Education: Bachelor of Art in business management from Washington College, Master of Art in instructional technology from Stockton University
Political message: Tony currently resides in Galloway with his wife Morgan and three children (Ava, Grayce and Anthony Jr.). As a member of Galloway Township Council, Tony utilizes his diverse background (public and private) to serve the citizens of Galloway. He has played an active roll in reducing taxes (each year) and increasing services through conservative fiscal planning and responsible economic development. Tony values the efforts of our police officers who keep our community safe and our educators who shape our future generations. Tony plans to continue to find the balance between conservative fiscal management and protecting the natural beauty of Galloway.
Rich Clute, incumbent
Political party: Republican
Age: 44
Hometown: Galloway
Current job: Iron worker
Education: Absegami High School, apprentice trade school, Atlantic County Fire Academy 1
Political message: Councilman Rich Clute is a lifelong resident of Galloway. He is a skilled professional with great knowledge of Galloway Township and its history. Rich is a member of the Ironworkers Local 399 Union.
He is a member of the Oceanville Volunteer Fire Company and has won many awards including Firefighter of the Year in 2008 and Republican of the Year in 2019.
As deputy mayor, Clute has provided programs and activities for residents. Rich was instrumental in the creation and success of Galloway’s food truck festivals, served on the dog park committee and worked to establish Galloway’s first cricket field.
Tony Coppola Jr., incumbent
Political party: Republican
Age: 52
Hometown: Galloway
Current job: Partner of Historic Smithville
Education: La Salle University
Political message: Tony is currently in his second year as mayor. He championed economic development initiatives in Galloway, improved transparency in government, achieved fiscal responsibility, created jobs and encouraged environmental awareness. Some of his proudest accomplishments include reducing the municipal tax levy by 1.8 million dollars, streamlining government and bringing new businesses to Galloway. Tony proudly supports our police/fire departments and first responders.
The Coppola family have owned and operated the Historic Town of Smithville since 1997. Tony is a graduate of LaSalle University and lives in the Smithville area of Galloway. Tony and his wife Deanna have two children, Nicholas and Christian.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP COMMITTEE
William P. Beyers
Political party: Democrat
Age: 72
Hometown: Hamilton Township
Current job: Founder and owner of Barbarito and Beyers Preschools
Education: BA in education, MA in counseling psychology, Ed.D. in early and middle childhood education, post-graduate continuing education from Harvard University
Political message: We pledge community policing, continue to support fire companies, continue to review municipal roads, support rehabilitation and redevelopment plan, continued support for ALL children's sports programs, and appoint qualified board members, Planning, Zoning, etc.
Carl Pitale
Political party: Republican
Age: 50
Hometown: Hamilton Township
Current job: Quality control manager for R.E. Pierson Materials
Education: Oakcrest High School
Political message: "Passion for People" comes from being part of a long line of Mays Landing natives (Luderitz). My family has always been invested in the Mays Landing community, as is evident in the loss of both my uncles in a fire, while serving their community as members of the Mays Landing Fire Department.
"Planning for Purpose" comes from his involvement on the Zoning Board; the Mays Landing Fire Department and the Lake Lenape Dam Committee. My experience in construction, management and organization, from years in the field, will allow me to fight for what is right for our neighborhoods and families.
Charles Cain
Political party: Republican
Age: 53
Hometown: Hamilton Township
Current job: Business owner
Education: Oakcrest High School
Political message: "Passion for People" comes from being a lifelong resident of Hamilton Township whose family has been a part of the fabric of Mays Landing for eight generations.
I served on Hamilton Township Committee as deputy mayor for three years, being instrumental in guiding Hamilton Township through one of its most difficult financial times.
"Planning for Purpose" comes from decades of involvement in Hamilton Strategic Planning Committee, Zoning Board and on the township Planning Board for the past decade. I stood up for township residents when various developments threatened the quality of life in our neighborhoods and families.
HAMMONTON TOWN COUNCIL
Tom Gribbin, incumbent
Political party: Hammonton First
Hometown: Hammonton
Current job: attorney with offices in New Jersey and Philadelphia experienced in small business and labor law
Education: B.A. in political science from Villanova University, Duquesne University School of Law
Political statement: Tom is a people-person, a devoted husband and father, hard-working attorney, and dedicated Little League and soccer coach. He always does what he believes is right and fair. As deputy mayor and councilman, Tom has the right values and knowledge to lead Hammonton to a bright future.
Jonathan Oliva
Political party: Hammonton First
Hometown: Hammonton
Current job: Manager of engineering and project management at South Jersey Gas
Education: Graduate of Hammonton High School, B.S. in mechanical and aerospace engineering from Rutgers University
Political statement: Jonathan is a lifelong Hammonton resident and an excited father-to-be with his wife, Amanda. He is an active member of the Sons of Italy, a Hammonton Planning Board commissioner and a trained engineer. As a councilman, he will continue to focus on improving roads and infrastructure.
Brooke Sacco, incumbent
Political party: Hammonton First
Hometown: Hammonton
Current job: Director of marketing for Vinyl Brewing Company in Hammonton
Education: Rutgers University, B.A. in English
Political statement: Brooke is an accomplished leader who is the chairperson of the Business & Industry Committee and the Quality of Life Committee, two areas where Hammonton is thriving. As councilwoman, this mother of three respects all of Hammonton’s proud traditions, while continuing the town’s progress.
MULLICA TOWNSHIP COMMITTEE
Barbara Rheault
Political party: Democrat
Age: 56
Hometown: Mullica Township
Current job: Mullica Township School District 21stCCLC AfterSchool Grant Program coordinator
Education: BA from Richard Stockton College in historical studies
Political message: Barbara (Butterhof) Rheault previously served on committee from January 2013 to December 2015, and again from November 2017 until Dec. 31, 2018.
Rheault is committed to putting the needs of residents first, regardless of political party or personal agendas, and to bring transparency back to local government. She wants to maintain the rural nature of the township, yet make living in Mullica affordable for its residents.
Rheault has advocated for and supported a quality public education for students and a great school community as a 21.5-year teacher (creative enrichment, middle school science and primary STEM enrichment). She recently wrote the application that resulted in the return of the 21stCCLC AfterSchool Program Grant to the Mullica Township School District after a two-year absence.
Rheault has been an active and engaged community volunteer, and serves as a union leader (New Jersey Education Association) at the local, county, state and national levels.
Lawrence 'Larry' Riffle, incumbent
Political party: Republican
Age: 67
Hometown: Mullica Township
Current job: School bus driver
Education: High school diploma, Atlantic County Carpenters four-year apprentice program.
Political message: It has been my pleasure to have served on the Mullica Township Committee for nine years. During that time I have done my best to insure the highest level quality service for the residents of Mullica Township. I would like to continue to serve anyway I can.
NORTHFIELD MAYOR
Erland V.L. Chau, incumbent
Political party: Republican
Age: 66
Hometown: Northfield
Current job: Educator (retired)
Education: Bachelor of Arts at Jacksonville University, master's degree at Marygrove College
Political message: As your mayor, it is my honor to have served for the past five years. I hope to continue to serve with your support and vote. I have the leadership, passion and experience to continue to work with City Council on economic development, public safety and fiscal responsibility. I will continue to always advocate against inefficiency and waste. I will also continue to help develop the best practices with sound financial principles. As your mayor, I pledge to continue to encourage all Northfield residents to get involved. I invite you to come to your City Council meetings to hear what is happening in our city. I enjoy hearing from the community.
Thomas Corona
Political party: Democrat
Age: 57
Hometown: Northfield
Current job: Account executive, Chris Ferry Insurance
Education: Absegami High School Class of 1980, N.J. insurance producer license
Political message: I have resided in Northfield with my wife, Mary, and our three sons for 32 years, and I look forward to serving all residents of our city. I was a former city councilman 1995-98, former chief for our rescue squad, former president of the Northfield All-Sports and a longtime varsity football coach.
My goal is to work closely with all city departments and boards to stabilize our tax rate. Combat the opioid epidemic by educating our youth on the danger of drugs. Work closely with our police department and expanding police presence in our neighborhoods. Restore Birch Grove Park to the family-friendly park by addressing security concerns and utilizing the park to its full potential. Maintain our beautiful residential appearance by not allowing billboards and bright flashing signs in our residential areas. “Keep Northfield Government Civil,” treating all residents, employees and elected officials with respect and dignity.
NORTHFIELD CITY COUNCIL
Council Ward 1
Jeff Lischin, incumbent
Political party: Republican
Age: 50
Hometown: Northfield
Current job: Sales manager, MRM Construction
Education: Drexel University
Political message: My political message is to continue to make Northfield affordable for residents while maintaining high-quality services. We need to continue to attract new families to Northfield and show them all this great city has to offer. We have great schools, wonderful neighborhoods and an amazing park. We need to continue to maintain the natural beauty of Birch Grove Park and build a strong business community to help with city ratables. This will help lessen the tax burden of residents. We must always look at reducing costs as much as possible without sacrificing safety or service.
Paul V. Utts
Political party: Democrat
Age: 63
Hometown: Northfield
Current job: RID Pest Control owner/manager
Education: Bachelor of Science in environmental science from Rutgers University
Political message: I have lived in Northfield for 34 years, and I love our city. I want to offer my skills as a problem solver and manager to help Northfield. Working together we can make sure bank-owned properties are properly maintained. We can keep Birch Grove beautiful and safe. We can help our business district thrive, while keeping the residential feel of Shore Road and other neighborhoods. We can get things done!
I love my neighbors, and I know, if elected, that I work for the residents of Northfield, working to keep our property values up by keeping the quality of life we love about Northfield.
Council Ward 2
Christine Camp-Taggart
Political party: Democrat
Age: 53
Hometown: Northfield
Current job: IUPAT Painters District Council Local 277
Education: Mainland Regional High School
Political message: I love this town of Northfield! I am a second-generation lifetime resident, and it is the only place I wanted to raise my children. That is why I am running for Northfield City Council Ward 2. I would like to preserve that small-town feeling. Focusing on improving the level of safety in Northfield. I will work with the Police, Fire and Public Works departments. I will listen to the residents on their ideas and viewpoints. I will work on keeping the city taxes stable. I look forward to sharing my ideas regarding the revitalization of Birch Grove Park.
Greg Dewees, incumbent
Political party: Republican
Age: 62
Hometown: Northfield
Current job: Atlantic County government, Engineering Department, survey unit supervisor
Education: Gloucester County College
Political message: We need to continue to control property taxes without reducing services. Northfield is a great place to live. We must keep it affordable for our residents. Maintaining or improving city services without raising taxes is a difficult task. We don’t have an expense problem. We have a revenue problem. Our employees are experienced, knowledgeable and work hard for Northfield. I’m always searching for new sources of funding or cost savings. I raised my family here, and I have deep roots in this community. I love this town. We are a small community, and I know residents in every neighborhood. It is my privilege to work hard for every single one of them.
PLEASANTVILLE
Council Ward 1
Stanley C. Swan Jr., incumbent
Political party: Democrat
Age: 65
Hometown: Pleasantville
Current job: Pleasantville councilman, owner of Benjamin Franklin Plumbing
Education: Atlantic City High School, Passaic Community College
Political message:
I am a resident/homeowner of Pleasantville for 42 years. Owner of Benjamin Franklin Plumbing located in Pleasantville, third-generation plumber with over 40 years in business. I have served 19 years on City Council and 12 years on the Planning Board.
I have worked together with the mayor and City Council to:
- Secure Exit 5 expressway exit
- Revitalize Woodland Terrace to the Hope Six development
- Implement ongoing street paving program
- Revitalize Main Street with Citi Center project
- Develop Cambria Industrial Park
- Approve and implement ShotSpotter program
Working diligently to complete development of the Marina District, continue efforts to lower taxes with new ratables and insure the safety and welfare of all of our residents.
SOMERS POINT
Mayor
Jack Glasser, incumbent
Political party: Republican
Age: 66
Hometown: Somers Point
Current job: Mayor
Education: Holy Spirit High School Class of 1971
Political message: I am asking the voters of the City of Somers Point to re-elect me as their mayor. I have been a resident of this great city since 1965, where I’ve raised my family and worked as your mayor for past 11 years. I have always felt that the job of being an elected official is to represent your taxpayers and help with their current concerns then also to build for the future so that the people who are here in the future have a base to build on.
City Council
Janice Johnston
Political party: Republican
Age: 63
Hometown: Somers Point
Current job: Realtor and business owner (Philly Pretzel Factory in EHT)
Education: High school, beauty school, real estate school
Political message: I am looking forward to working hard for the city of Somers Point. I have lived here since 1975. Somers Point is a great town to live in and to visit. With my years experience on the Greater Atlantic City Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and my business experience, I will be an asset to City Council.
Council Ward 2
Michael Owen
Political party: Republican
Age: 52
Hometown: Somers Point
Current job: Environmental engineering, MWH
Education: Bachelor of Science in business administration from Widener University
Political message: I am a lifelong resident of the City of Somers Point, married (26 years) with two children that have gone through the local school system, I am intimately involved with events and committees throughout the year including S.P. Recreation Board, Sharks Football Coach, Sons of Legion Post 352, Lawson Pride of S.P., and member in good standing of Regular Republican League. I believe that I have a strong knowledge and understanding of the vision in our town that is needed for positive direction in the community and business environment. I also believe that my involvement through the years will guide me to work alongside the current leadership to continue smart growth, while maintaining fiscal responsibility to the taxpayers of our great city.
CAPE MAY COUNTY
CAPE MAY COUNTY
CAPE MAY COUNTY FREEHOLDERS
CAPE MAY COUNTY FREEHOLDERS
Elizabeth F. Casey
Political party: Democrat
Age: 54
Hometown: Upper Township
Current job: Attorney in private practice
Education: Dickinson School of Law
Political message: Casey and Gould offer voters long-needed, independent voices for a better Cape May County. Rather than continuing the “old boy network,” Casey and Gould will work to break the stranglehold of partisan politics that have dominated the county for so long. Instead, Liz Casey, with her understanding of law, and Joyce Gould, with her decades of community service, will bring integrity, fairness and leadership to Cape May County government. The residents of Cape May County do have a choice in the direction their county is going — make the Casey-Gould choice.
Joyce Gould
Political party: Democrat
Age: 76
Hometown: Wildwood Crest
Current job: Commissioner of revenue and finance of Wildwood Crest
Education: University of Miami
Political message: Casey and Gould offer voters long-needed, independent voices for a better Cape May County. Rather than continuing the “old boy network,” Casey and Gould will work to break the stranglehold of partisan politics that have dominated the county for so long. Instead, Liz Casey, with her understanding of law, and Joyce Gould, with her decades of community service, will bring integrity, fairness and leadership to Cape May County government. The residents of Cape May County do have a choice in the direction their county is going — make the Casey-Gould choice.
E. Marie Hayes, incumbent
Political party: Republican
Age: 64
Hometown: Ocean City
Current job: Cape May County freeholder
Education: Bachelor of Arts in human services with a concentration in criminal justice from Thomas Edison State College
Political message: Working hard for you. Keeping Cape May the BEST COUNTY in New Jersey by cutting government spending, holding the line on taxes and working to grow our local economy.
Gerald M. Thornton, incumbent
Political party: Republican
Age: 78
Hometown: Middle Township
Current job: Retired
Education: Community college
Political message: Providing veterans services and keeping stable county tax rate
DENNIS TOWNSHIP COMMITTEE
Carlos Morales
Political party: Democrat
Age: 31
Hometown: Dennis Township
Current job: Teacher
Education: BA in music education (K-12), Monmouth University
Political message: As a committee member, Carlos will offer a fresh perspective in municipal leadership while honoring what makes Dennis Township a wonderful place to live. Carlos’ vision includes facilitating the creation of a Dennis Township Business Association in order to promote the township and spur economic activity, enforce local ordinances to protect the environment, and most importantly work with committee members to responsibly govern and create a climate of inclusivity where all voices are heard and respected.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP COMMITTEE
Michael Clark
Political party: Democrat
Age: 53
Hometown: Middle Township
Current job: Sturdy Savings Bank
Education: BA in sports management
Political message: I want to continue to show how much I care about Middle Township. With my experience as both a committee member and mayor, I know what people expect — residents want a safe, attractive community with well-maintained infrastructure, sustaining businesses and first-rate recreation. And they want it affordable. As someone who lives, works and volunteers in the community of Middle Township, I am just like you. That is why I have vowed to champion first-rate services while maintaining affordable tax rates. Michael Clark delivers — you can take that to the bank.
UPPER TOWNSHIP COMMITTEE
John Coggins, incumbent
Political party: Republican
Age: 62
Hometown: Palermo in Upper Township
Current job: None listed
Education: B.S. from Duquesne University
Political message: Upper Township Committeeman John Coggins believes in open-concept budgeting. Budget workshops are now open to the public to provide full transparency of spending tax dollars. Taxpayers have a right to see where their money is being spent. It is important for them to know how Township Committee maintains services while keeping costs down.
Coggins believes in using common sense, not political posturing, when voting on behalf of the residents of Upper Township. Decisions made on public policy by Upper Township Committee are based on merit, not political party loyalty.
Coggins believes Upper Township is a great place to live and work. John and his wife, Adele, have raised three children in Upper Township. John is committed to keeping the same clean, safe environment that his own children enjoyed. He continually strives to provide residents of all ages with healthy activities and top-notch recreation facilities.
Don Oral
Political party: Democrat
Age: 66
Hometown: Upper Township
Current job: Retired
Education: BA in biology from Queens College CUNY, MS in microbiology from Cornell University, MPS in heath administration from New School University
Political message: I will bring fresh eyes and fresh ideas to the township. We have been governed by the same cabal of politicians since time immemorial. I will move the committee to refocus on families, prioritize, stabilize and revitalize our town centers, raise revenues, not taxes, anticipate and prepare for change, make government more transparent and eliminate cronyism from its operation.
WEST WILDWOOD COMMISSION
John Banning
Political party: Nonpartisan
Age: 60
Hometown: West Wildwood
Current job: Retired chief of police
Education: Attended Glassboro State College
Political message: John is new to the political arena, and this will be his first time running for office. He decided to run when he thought his past police and public management experience would be helpful to the borough during this current time of controversy and change. John has a simple philosophy of trying to do the right thing, being fiscally responsible and treating others fairly with dignity and respect. John’s goal is to work together with the commissioners and all his neighbors to create an open, honest and transparent government that listens and respects all citizens.
WILDWOOD CITY COMMISSION
Timothy Blute
Political party: Republican
Age: 67
Hometown: Wildwood
Current job: Property inspector for the city
Education: High school
Political message: Tim Blute retired to Wildwood with his wife, Barbara, from a 35-year career as a shop steward for the Teamsters and now works part time for the City of Wildwood as a property inspector. Tim works every day to improve the city and has an infectious vision for a cleaner, safer, better Wildwood. Tim is running for office because it is clear nothing has been done by the current commissioners over the last eight years to improve the city. Tim is running with Michele Lopez and Robert "Bobby D" Dilks for a better Wildwood.
Pete Byron, incumbent
Political party: Nonpartisan
Age: 64
Hometown: Wildwood
Current job: Real estate
Education: Some college
Political message: I have been a Wildwood commissioner for eight years but have often been the odd man out. I don’t want to vote alone any longer, but would like to be part of a new team that will bring change to Wildwood, along with lower taxes, improved infrastructure and a strong workforce. Along with Steve Mikulski and Krista Fitzsimons, I plan to bring make Wildwood government accountable to the taxpayers once again. We will invite the public and business communities to partner on an Advisory Board to help us make the best changes for Wildwood.
Gary DeMarzo
Political party:
Age:
Hometown: Wildwood
Current job:
Education:
Political message:
Robert 'Bobby Dee' Dilks
Political party: NO
Age: 55
Hometown: Wildwood
Current job: Business
Education: Not listed
Political message: I, Robert "Bobby Dee" Dilks, have lived in Wildwood for more than 25 years and have had a successful career in the restaurant and entertainment business. I understand the challenges businesses face in Wildwood and am committed to making municipal government responsive to the needs of local businesses and employers for the benefit of residents. I am running for office because it is clear nothing has been done by the current commissioners over the last eight years to improve the city. I am running with Tim Blute and Michele Lopez for A Better Wildwood.
Krista Fitzsimons
Political party: Nonpartisan
Age: 46
Hometown: Wildwood
Current job: Program planner, Cape May County
Education: Bachelor of Arts, Fairleigh Dickinson University
Political party: As a lifelong Wildwood resident, I am very aware of issues facing Wildwood today. I am currently serving on the Wildwood school board, and my children attend Wildwood Public Schools. I worked for Wildwood’s largest employer for 12 years before taking a job with Cape May County as the program planner for the Division of Aging and Disability Services. I know what it is like to work in the private and public sector, while being a mother and serving my community. Now, I would like to show that same type of dedication to helping to change Wildwood for the better.
Jeanne Kilian
Political party:
Age:
Hometown: Wildwood
Current job:
Education:
Political message:
Michele Lopez
Political party: Democrat
Age: 51
Hometown: Wildwood
Current job: Real estate agent
Education: Masters
Political message: After spending 25 summers in Wildwood, Michele Lopez was able to move here full time with her husband of 22 years and three children. Michele is a real estate agent and investor in Wildwood properties and is committed to improving the values of Wildwood real estate.
Michele is running for office because it is clear nothing has been done by the current commissioners over the last eight years to improve the city. Michele is running with Tim Blute and Robert “Bobby D” Dilks for a better Wildwood.
Steve Mikulski
Political party: Nonpartisan
Age: 54
Hometown: Wildwood
Current job: Restaurant owner
Education: AA in business
Political message: My wife and I chose to become Wildwood residents over a decade ago. We invested in a business, giving new life to a former Wildwood landmark restaurant. As a city commissioner alongside Krista Fitzsimons and incumbent Commissioner Pete Byron, I will push to redevelop and give new life to Wildwood and its downtown business district. I pledge to use my experience in the corporate world, in business and as a family man to help make Wildwood a better place to be a homeowner, business owner and raise a family.
Ernie Troiano, incumbent
Political party: Nonpartisan
Age:
Hometown: Wildwood
Current job:
Education:
Political message:
WOODBINE BOROUGH COUNCIL
Mary Helen Perez
Political party: Independent
Age: 51
Hometown: Woodbine
Current job: Registered pharmacist assistant at Woodbine Developmental Center pharmacy and registered pharmacist assistant at Family Health Pharmacy
Education: Not listed
Political message: I am experienced, committed and concerned, and I put the citizens in the community first. I help educate residents on resources available. I have assisted residents in attending college, home ownership, summer youth programs and government services. I am committed to maintaining the quality of life that Woodbine residents deserve. “Forward Together."
CUMBERLAND COUNTY
CUMBERLAND COUNTY
CUMBERLAND COUNTY FREEHOLDERS
CUMBERLAND COUNTY FREEHOLDERS
Doug Albrecht
Political party: Republican
Age: 55
Hometown: Vineland
Current job: Small business owner (Bob Albrecht Tire & Service)
Education: B.A. in political science and economics from the University of Maryland and an MBA from Rowan University with a focus on finance
Political message: Cumberland County has developed the unenviable reputation of being at or near the bottom in all the wrong categories, which includes having the highest unemployment rate in the state. I’m running for freeholder because I believe Cumberland County can make a comeback.
I run a small business that has been in my family for decades, so I know what it takes to make payroll, create jobs and turn the lights on every morning. Creating economic opportunity is key to Cumberland County’s recovery, so attracting good paying, family-sustaining jobs will by a top priority as a freeholder.
Darlene Barber, incumbent
Darlene Barber, incumbent
Political party: Democrat
Age:
Hometown: Upper Deerfield Township
Current job: Retired as superintendent of Cumberland County Technical Education Center
Education: Master’s degree in educational administration, bachelor’s in human resource management from Rowan University. Associated degree from Cumberland County College
Political message:
Jeff Bordley
Jeff Bordley
Political party: Republican
Age: 38
Hometown: Vineland
Current job: Realtor, business owner, senior code enforcement investigator
Education: Attended Cumberland County College (now Rowan College of South Jersey); attended Cape May County Police Academy (2002) and Gloucester County Police Academy (2004)
Political message: As a former Vineland school board member, Realtor and someone who spent 14 years as a police officer in the City of Bridgeton, I’ve seen firsthand the challenges facing our community.
I believe we need a new generation of leadership in county government and fresh ideas if we are going to make Cumberland County safer and more affordable so that we can grow our economy and create jobs. I am also very passionate about mental health and physical fitness and will work to streamline government to enhance access to health care and allow for investment in our parks and recreational facilities.
Christopher E. Jennings
Christopher E. Jennings
Political party: Democrat
Age:
Hometown: Vineland
Current job:
Education:
Political message:
CUMBERLAND COUNTY CLERK
Victoria Lods
Political party: Republican
Age: 39
Hometown: Vineland
Current job: Educator at Bridgeton High School, Vineland Zoning Board member
Education: Associate degree, Cumberland County College; bachelor’s degree, Rowan University
Political message: Growing up in Cumberland County, a role model of mine was former Cumberland County Clerk Gloria Noto. While the county clerk is responsible for maintaining a number of public records, perhaps most importantly, the clerk plays a critical role in our elections by preparing ballots, processing vote-by-mail applications and certifying election results.
Gov. Murphy’s fundamental changes to our state’s vote-by-mail law continue to cause confusion at the polls and cost local taxpayers. I believe Cumberland County deserves a clerk who will speak out about the unfunded mandates and policies coming out of Trenton that threaten the integrity of our elections.
Celeste M. Riley, incumbent
Political party: Democrat
Age:
Hometown: Bridgeton
Current job: County clerk
Education: 1978 graduate of Cumberland Regional High School, bachelor's degree from LaSalle University, master's in arts administration from Drexel University.
Political message:
OCEAN COUNTY
OCEAN COUNTY
OCEAN COUNTY FREEHOLDER
OCEAN COUNTY FREEHOLDER
Jean Czarkowski
Jean Czarkowski
Political Party: Democrat
Age: 47
Hometown: Toms River
Current job: School counselor
Education: Masters in social work
Political message: With 25 years of experience in developing programs and services in mental health and education, I look forward to serving the residents of Ocean County on the Board of Chosen Freeholders. As a trusted public servant, I will ensure that the resources and services of this county are utilized ethically and efficiently. While this is my first time running for public office, I offer voters an alternative to the out-of-touch and corrupt status quo that has dominated our political landscape. As a seasoned social worker, I will tackle dysfunction and build problem-solving collaborations throughout the county.
Virginia E. Haines, incumbent
Virginia E. Haines, incumbent
Political party: Republican
Age: 72
Hometown: Toms River
Current job:
Education:
Political message:
John P. Kelly, incumbent
John P. Kelly, incumbent
Political party: Republican
Age: 67
Hometown: Eagleswood Township
Current job:
Education:
Political message:
Daniel Valentine
Daniel Valentine
Political party: Libertarian
Age:
Hometown: Toms River
Current job:
Education:
Political message:
David T. Wright
David T. Wright
Political party: Democrat
Age: 33
Hometown: Eagleswood Township
Current job: Attorney
Education: Juris Doctor from Widener University School of Law in 2012; Bachelor of Arts in journalism and media studies from Rutgers University in 2009
Political message: I am seeking the office of Ocean County freeholder in an effort to effectuate real change by ensuring funding for the programs that matter to Ocean County residents, such as fighting the opioid epidemic and funding for programs to protect and enhance services available to Ocean County residents with disabilities.
OCEAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Gene Davis
Political party: Democrat
Age:
Hometown: Jackson
Current job:
Education:
Political message:
Michael G. Mastronardy, incumbent
Political party: Republican
Age:
Hometown: Toms River
Current job: Sheriff
Education:
Political message:
LACEY TOWNSHIP COMMITTEE
Steven Kennis
Political Party: Republican
Age: 48
Hometown: Lacey Township
Current job: N/A
Education: B.S. from Trenton State College (College of New Jersey)
Political message: To continue to provide the level of service and quality of life Lacey residents have come to expect at a cost that is manageable to our Lacey taxpayers.
OCEAN TOWNSHIP COMMITTEE
Keith Hoffman
Political party: Democrat
Age: 44
Hometown: Waretown
Current job: Consultant
Education: Some
Political message: To bring back prosperity to our amazing town.
