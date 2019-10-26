ATLANTIC CITY — At least one-third of City Council will be represented by a new member when the governing body is sworn in New Year's Day. 

All six ward seats on council are up for election Nov. 5, and 11 candidates are vying for three-year terms. In three of the wards, it is guaranteed a new council member will be serving in 2020.

Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr.'s abrupt resignation this month set off a chain of events that reshaped Atlantic City's legislative branch and will carry over into the new year.

1st WARD

The 1st Ward is the only race to feature three candidates. Incumbent Democrat Aaron "Sporty" Randolph, Republican Matthew McGrath and independent Geoff Rosenberger are each seeking to represent the ward.

Randolph, who became council president in October, has been serving on council since 2010, when he was selected to fill an unexpired term. 

2nd WARD

The 2nd Ward will have a new council member after 16 years of being represented by one man.

Former Council President and 2nd Ward representative Marty Small Sr. became mayor after Gilliam resigned Oct. 3. Because of the timing, Small will remain on November's ballot, where he is running uncontested.

Both Gilliam and Small are Democrats.

The Atlantic City Democratic Committee nominated three people — LaToya Dunston, Deon Garland and Edward Stephens — on Wednesday night to serve the remainder of Small's term, which expires Dec. 31. Council has 30 days to vote for one of the nominees.

Small will have to decline the 2nd Ward position after Nov. 5. At that time, the city Democratic Committee will have to repeat the process of nominating three people to serve an unexpired term until Dec. 31, 2020. 

In November 2020, a special municipal election will be held for mayor and the 2nd Ward seat.

3rd WARD

Third Ward Councilman Kaleem Shabazz, a Democrat, is completing his first term in office. His reelection to a second term is assured since he is running uncontested. Shabazz defeated Torres Mayfield Sr. in the June primary. He is also president of the Atlantic City chapter of the NAACP.

4th WARD

The 4th Ward race is between Democrat Md Hossain Morshed and Republican Sean Reardon. Current 4th Ward Councilman William "Speedy" Marsh, who has held the seat since 2002, decided not to seek reelection. Both Morshed and Reardon earned their respective party nominations after emerging victorious from contested primary races in June. Although both candidates are political novices, they each defeated primary challengers who had unsuccessfully run for office before.

5th WARD

The 5th Ward will be represented by a new member in 2020.

Current 5th Ward Councilman Chuen "Jimmy" Cheng lost the Democratic primary to Muhammad "Anjum" Zia. Republican Sharon Zappia, who has run for office previously, is challenging Zia.

6th WARD

The 6th Ward is represented by city government's lone Republican, Jesse O. Kurtz, who did not face a challenger in the primary. Mohammed Suhel Ahmed won the Democratic primary in June and will challenge Kurtz in November. 

Kurtz entered Atlantic City politics in 2009, at the age of 24, when he unsuccessfully ran for mayor. He is completing his first term on council.

