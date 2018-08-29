Thank you for Reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Viewed of
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Viewed of
Thank you for reading pressofAtlanticCity.com. You're entitled to view a limited number of articles for free every 30 days. To view another article you will need to purchase a subscription at pressofatlanticcity.com/subscribe.
Viewed of
Thank you for reading pressofAtlanticCity.com. You're entitled to view a limited number of articles for free every 30 days. To view another article you will need to purchase a subscription at pressofatlanticcity.com/subscribe.
Viewed of
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
White House counsel and Atlantic City native Don McGahn will leave his job at the White House this fall, President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday morning.
McGahn, 50, a graduate of Holy Spirit High School in Absecon, has served as White House counsel since Trump took office in January 2017.
Before that, McGahn worked as a lawyer on the Trump campaign, was the chairman of the Federal Election Commission and worked for the law firm Jones Day.
“White House Counsel Don McGahn will be leaving his position in the fall, shortly after the confirmation (hopefully) of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the United States Supreme Court,” Trump tweeted. “I have worked with Don for a long time and truly appreciate his service!”
Don McGahn, an Atlantic City native in President Trump's administration, has found himself i…
McGahn’s father, Donald Sr., worked for the federal government as a lawyer. His uncle, Patrick “Paddy” McGahn, worked closely with Trump in Atlantic City while he was building casinos.
Donald Sr. and his wife, Noreen, live in Brigantine.
The departure leaves Kellyanne Conway as the last major member of the administration with South Jersey ties. The Trump strategist and counselor attended high school in Hammonton and owns a Ventnor beach house.
McGahn’s office has been closely involved in the conflict over special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation. His exit continues the churn of staffers as the administration sets records for turnover and the White House struggles to fill key vacancies.
McGahn’s departure had been expected as the White House enters the fall elections and looks to win confirmation for Kavanaugh, the president’s second opportunity to place his imprint on the Supreme Court.
But McGahn’s time has also been marked by tumult as he has been the main point of contact inside the White House for the Russia investigation led by Mueller. McGahn, who has met with investigators on at least three occasions for many hours at a time, threatened to resign last year if Trump continued to press for Mueller’s removal.
McGahn played a pivotal role in the president’s remaking of the federal judiciary with young, conservative judges. He also helped guide Trump’s selection of Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch and the president’s nomination of Kavanaugh and helped oversee a dramatic rollback of Obama era regulations.
The White House counsel is among the most critical — and yet least visible — positions within the West Wing, with input on a range of issues from policy to personnel to national security.
Trump’s announcement came more than a week after a New York Times report that McGahn had been cooperating extensively with Mueller’s investigation into Russian election meddling and possible collusion with Trump’s Republican campaign.
Two people with strong ties to Atlantic County will play a major role in Donald Trump’s pres…
Trump insisted at the time that his general counsel wasn’t a “RAT” and accused Mueller’s team of “looking for trouble.” He contrasted McGahn with John Dean, the White House counsel for President Richard Nixon during the Watergate scandal. Dean ultimately cooperated with prosecutors and helped bring down the Nixon presidency in 1974, though he served a prison term for obstruction of justice.
McGahn’s impending departure quickly raised concerns within Congress. Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, tweeted after the president’s announcement: “I hope it’s not true McGahn is leaving White House Counsel. U can’t let that happen.”
Emmet Flood, who joined Trump’s White House in May as in-house counsel for the Mueller probe, has been considered a leading candidate to replace McGahn.
Asked about Flood, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said, “People like him. He’s super well-respected around the building. But there’s not a plan locked in place at this point.”
McGahn, 50, has navigated many of the storms of the first 19 months of the Trump White House, figuring in the drama surrounding the firing of national security adviser Michael Flynn and Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ decision to recuse himself from the Russia case.
When Trump announced McGahn’s appointment to become White House counsel in November 2016, he cited the attorney’s “brilliant legal mind, excellent character and a deep understanding of constitutional law.”
But McGahn quickly clashed with the president over the Russia investigation.
McGahn, an avowed defender of executive powers, broke with some members of Trump’s legal team as he encouraged a less-cooperative stance toward Mueller’s investigation, believing it could constrain future presidents.
As members of Trump’s legal team looked into potential conflicts of interest involving Mueller, Trump directed McGahn to call Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to raise the perceived conflicts and push for Mueller’s ouster, a person familiar with the matter said at the time.
McGahn put off making the call because he disagreed with the strategy, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe internal deliberations.
When the president persisted in pressing the issue, McGahn told other senior White House officials that he would resign if Trump didn’t back off. Trump let the matter drop, the person said.
The president later denounced the reports as “fake news.”
McGahn was the White House official approached in January 2017 by Sally Yates, then the acting attorney general, over concerns that Flynn was vulnerable to blackmail because of conversations he had with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak.
Flynn was forced to resign after White House officials concluded he had misled them about the nature of his contacts with Kislyak during the White House transition.
McGahn was also among the White House officials who sounded an alarm when Sessions contemplated resigning as attorney general early in the administration.
In “The Gatekeepers: How the White House Chiefs of Staff Define Every Presidency,” author Chris Whipple recounted then-White House chief of staff Reince Priebus receiving a visit from an upset McGahn in May 2017 after Sessions said he was resigning.
1 of 25
Kellyanne Conway, of Atco, the campaign manager of Presidential candidate Donald Trump, with her cousin's twins, from left Alexa Adamucci and Astin Adamucci, of Hammonton, now 25.
High school photo of Kellyanne Fitzpatrick, when she was a field hockey star and earned the Philadelphia Inquirer's Athlete of the Week at St. Joseph's High School in Hammonton. From family photos of Kellyanne Conway, who grew up in Atco and is now the campaign manager of Presidential candidate Donald Trump.
Kellyanne Fitzpatrick, third from left, marries George Conway, second from left. Maid of honor is her cousin Rene Adamucci, far left, of Hammonton. At far right is Rene's husband Ron and the two junior bridesmaids are Rene's and Ron's twin daughters Alexa, left, and Astin, at about 10 years old. From family photos of Kellyanne Conway, who grew up in Atco, and is now the campaign manager of Presidential candidate Donald Trump.
Jeff Raymond puts the garter on then Kellyanne Fitzpatrick at the wedding of her cousin Rene Adamucci, at right. From family photos of Kellyanne Conway, who grew up in Atco and is now the campaign manager of Presidential candidate Donald Trump.
Kellyanne Fitzpatrick catches the bouquet at the wedding of her cousin Rene Coia Adamucci, more than 25 years ago. From family photos of Kellyanne Conway, who grew up in Atco, the campaign manager of Presidential candidate Donald Trump.
Kellyanne Conway's husband George rented a plane to fly the family to Las Vegas to celebrate Kellyanne's 40th birthday about a decade ago. From family photos of Kellyanne Conway, wh grew up in Atco and is now the campaign manager of Presidential candidate Donald Trump.
The first Christmas card from Kellyanne Conway's polling company in 1996 shows Conway, holding the dog leash, and her staffers. From family photos of Kellyanne Conway, who grew up in Atco, the campaign manager of Presidential candidate Donald Trump.
Kellyanne Fitzgerald, later Kellyanne Conway, the campaign manager of Presidential candidate Donald Trump, reads to the Hammonton kindergarten class of her cousin's twins Alexa and Astin Adamucci about 20 years ago.
This is the home in Atco where Kellyanne Conway grew up with her mom, two unmarried aunts, and her grandmother. Born Kellyanne Fitzpatrick, the campaign manager of presidential candidate Donald Trump was surrounded by hardworking women.
Conway, born Kellyanne Fitzgerald, grew up in this home in the Atco section of Waterford Township, Camden County. She also attended St. Joseph High School and worked at Indian Brand Farms in Hammonton.
Angela Coia, of Hammonton, in her office at Mama D's homemade pasta and catering company in Atco, Waterford Township. Coia is the aunt of Donald Trump's Campaign Manager Kellyanne Conway, who lived with Coia part of the year during her childhood.
Photos of Trump strategist Kellyanne Conway growing up
1 of 25
Kellyanne Conway, of Atco, the campaign manager of Presidential candidate Donald Trump, with her cousin's twins, from left Alexa Adamucci and Astin Adamucci, of Hammonton, now 25.
Provided
Childhood photo of Kellyanne Conway, of Atco, the campaign manager of Presidential candidate Donald Trump.
Provided
Family photos of Kellyanne Conway, born Kellyanne Fitzgerald, of Atco, the campaign manager of Presidential candidate Donald Trump. Here a young Kellyanne prays with her saints.
Provided
Kellyanne Conway Kellyanne Fitzpatrick, age 3, from family photos of Kellyanne Conway, who grew up in Atco and is now the campaign manager of Presidential candidate Donald Trump.
Provided
High school photo of Kellyanne Fitzpatrick, when she was a field hockey star and earned the Philadelphia Inquirer's Athlete of the Week at St. Joseph's High School in Hammonton. From family photos of Kellyanne Conway, who grew up in Atco and is now the campaign manager of Presidential candidate Donald Trump.
Provided
Kellyanne Conway, at right, with pollster Frank Luntz. From family photos of Kellyanne Conway, who grew up in Atco, and is now the campaign manager of Presidential candidate Donald Trump.
Provided
Kellyanne Conway’s uncle Ed Coia died about two years ago. He was married to her aunt Angela Coia, whom she calls GiGi.
Kellyanne Conway
Provided
Kellyanne Fitzpatrick, third from left, marries George Conway, second from left. Maid of honor is her cousin Rene Adamucci, far left, of Hammonton. At far right is Rene's husband Ron and the two junior bridesmaids are Rene's and Ron's twin daughters Alexa, left, and Astin, at about 10 years old. From family photos of Kellyanne Conway, who grew up in Atco, and is now the campaign manager of Presidential candidate Donald Trump.
Provided
Jeff Raymond puts the garter on then Kellyanne Fitzpatrick at the wedding of her cousin Rene Adamucci, at right. From family photos of Kellyanne Conway, who grew up in Atco and is now the campaign manager of Presidential candidate Donald Trump.
Provided
Kellyanne Fitzpatrick catches the bouquet at the wedding of her cousin Rene Coia Adamucci, more than 25 years ago. From family photos of Kellyanne Conway, who grew up in Atco, the campaign manager of Presidential candidate Donald Trump.
Provided
Kellyanne Conway's husband George rented a plane to fly the family to Las Vegas to celebrate Kellyanne's 40th birthday about a decade ago. From family photos of Kellyanne Conway, wh grew up in Atco and is now the campaign manager of Presidential candidate Donald Trump.
Provided
The first Christmas card from Kellyanne Conway's polling company in 1996 shows Conway, holding the dog leash, and her staffers. From family photos of Kellyanne Conway, who grew up in Atco, the campaign manager of Presidential candidate Donald Trump.
Provided
The library in downtown Atco, a section of Waterford Township in Camden County.
Michelle Brunetti Post
Downtown Atco in Waterford Township, Camden County, where Kellyanne Conway grew up as Kellyanne Fitzpatrick.
Provided
Ice cream parlor in downtown Atco, a section of Waterford Township in Camden County, where Trump Campaign Manager Kellyanne Conway grew up.
Michelle Brunetti Post
From left: Diane Fitzpatrick, Kellyanne Conway’s mother; Conway, holding Charlotte, now 8; Astin Adamucci holding Claudia, now 12; aunt Angela Coia; Alexa Adamucci holding George, now 12; and Rene Adamucci.
Provided/
Kellyanne Fitzgerald, later Kellyanne Conway, the campaign manager of Presidential candidate Donald Trump, reads to the Hammonton kindergarten class of her cousin's twins Alexa and Astin Adamucci about 20 years ago.
Provided
This is the home in Atco where Kellyanne Conway grew up with her mom, two unmarried aunts, and her grandmother. Born Kellyanne Fitzpatrick, the campaign manager of presidential candidate Donald Trump was surrounded by hardworking women.
Provided
Kellyanne Conway
Conway, born Kellyanne Fitzgerald, grew up in this home in the Atco section of Waterford Township, Camden County. She also attended St. Joseph High School and worked at Indian Brand Farms in Hammonton.
Provided
Provided
Kellyanne Conway's Aunt Angela Coia runs Mama D's catering and homemade pasta business in Atco, Waterford Township. Conway is the campaign manager of Presidential candidate Donald Trump.
Michelle Brunetti Post
Downtown Atco, in Waterford Township, Camden County, where Kellyanne Conway, the campaign manager for Presidential candidate Donald Trump, grew up.
Provided
Michelle Brunetti Post
Kellyanne Conway, at right, with pollster Frank Luntz. From family photos of Kellyanne Conway, who grew up in Atco, and is now the campaign manager of Presidential candidate Donald Trump.
Provided
Angela Coia, of Hammonton, in her office at Mama D's homemade pasta and catering company in Atco, Waterford Township. Coia is the aunt of Donald Trump's Campaign Manager Kellyanne Conway, who lived with Coia part of the year during her childhood.
Michelle Brunetti Post
White House officials persuaded Sessions not to resign even after the president berated him for recusing himself from the Russia probe, which led to the appointment of Mueller as special counsel.
Trump has continued to apply public pressure on his attorney general, telling Fox News last week that Sessions never had control of the Justice Department and that the only reason he selected him was because he had been loyal on the campaign trail.
Sessions, a former Republican senator from Alabama, responded with a rare public statement, saying that he and his department “will not be improperly influenced by political considerations.”
Before working at the White House, McGahn was a campaign finance attorney at Jones Day, a Washington law firm that has filled several top legal roles within the Trump administration.
McGahn previously served as chairman of the Federal Election Commission and as a counsel to the National Republican Congressional Committee before joining Trump’s orbit as general counsel to the president’s 2016 campaign.
Staff Writer John DeRosier and The Associated Press contributed to this report.
I joined The Press in January 2016 after graduating from Penn State in December 2015. I was the sports editor for The Daily Collegian on campus which covered all 31 varsity sports and several club sports.
Get email notifications on John DeRosier daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever John DeRosier posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.