An impressive 96,369 votes were cast in this year’s midterm election in Atlantic County, according to certified election results.
That’s more than half of the 184,782 registered voters in the county — quite high for an election in the middle of a presidential term. And it was much higher than the last midterm election in 2014, when 66,073 people voted in the county.
In the 2016 presidential election, 119,416 total votes were cast in the county.
But in Atlantic County, high turnout wasn’t due to a blue wave of protest votes against President Donald Trump, as some election analysts said about the state as a whole.
Instead, there seemed to be a purple wave of mixed results, with the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, Bob Hugin, getting more votes in the county than Democrat incumbent and winner Bob Menendez.
On the other hand, the Democrat candidate for House of Representatives, Jeff Van Drew, who won the election, won in Atlantic County as well over Republican Seth Grossman.
There was a tight race for at-large freeholder, but all three Republican incumbents were re-elected.
Atlantic County election results were certified late Tuesday afternoon, after a large turnout and changes in state law combined to create a challenge for vote counters.
“It’s a relief,” said county Board of Elections Chairwoman Lynn Caterson. But she said the new laws passed this summer greatly complicated the election for both voters and vote counters, and may have disenfranchised some voters.
A new law that required counting of mail-in ballots up to 48 hours after Election Day, if they were postmarked on or before it, made postmarks extra important.
But some votes came in after Election Day without postmarks, or with blurred ones, and were not counted, said Caterson.
“It’s not the voter’s fault,” she said, adding the state should have educated the U.S. Postal Service about the need to make sure all oversize mail was postmarked before enacting the law.
The number of provisional votes, which are filled out by hand and must be counted by hand, greatly increased this year. Provisional votes are cast when a voter’s name doesn’t appear in the poll book, or when a voter is on the list of people who got mail-in votes.
A state directive resulted in many people’s polling places changing between the primary and general elections this year, said Caterson, so when they went to their usual polling place their names weren’t in the book and they had to fill out a provisional.
And a new law required anyone who requested a mail-in ballot in 2016 to automatically get one sent to them this year, whether they wanted one or not. So if they went to the polling place they had to use a provisional ballot, and their vote only counted if they hadn’t already sent in a mail-in ballot.
“All of that disenfranchised voters,” said Caterson, who said she is concerned that many people who didn’t have the time to go through the provisional ballot process might not have been able to vote.
County Clerk Ed McGettigan said his office will mail educational materials to voters again in the new year, to tell those who requested an absentee mail-in ballot in 2016 how to opt out of getting them automatically in the future if they want to vote by machine at the polls.
Typically, Caterson said, results have been certified by the Monday after the election. This year it took more than a week longer than that.