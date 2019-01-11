Democratic Atlantic County Freeholder Ernest D. Coursey will run for re-election in District 1, he announced Thursday.
“I am proud of my record and would like the opportunity to continue to work on behalf of the citizens and taxpayers of Atlantic County,” Coursey, 57, said in a news release.
Coursey, who was first elected to the freeholder board in 2013, represents Atlantic City's wards 1-5, Pleasantville and part of Egg Harbor Township.
Prior to being elected freeholder, Coursey served as an Atlantic City councilman for 11 years. He was also council vice president and council president before becoming deputy mayor in 2002, a position he held for four years.
"Ernest is a good man. I don't see why he wouldn't win our party's nomination in June," said Michael Suleiman, chairman of the Atlantic County Democratic Committee.
Coursey is employed by the city of Atlantic City as facilities manager of Sandcastle Stadium/Bader Field. He lives in the Venice Park section of the city. He and his wife, Leslie, have two sons, Ernest Jr. and Ethan.