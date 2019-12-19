PLEASANTVILLE — Minutes after U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew cast a vote against impeaching President Donald Trump Wednesday night, an Atlantic County Freeholder announced her intention to replace him.
Ashley Bennett, who was elected District Three Freeholder in 2017, called Van Drew's vote a “betrayal” in a news release Wednesday and “the final insult to the proverbial injury.”
“As an elected official who already represents part of NJ CD 2 – districts in Egg Harbor Township and Hamilton Township – I understand the needs of the district and there is so much more we need to be working on to serve all of our constituents,” Bennett said. “It is time to put the focus back on the many hard working families that make up the district and that’s exactly what I intend to do.”
Bennet will be hosting a campaign-launching event at 10 a.m. Friday at Mount Zion Church, 353 South New Road, according to the release.
Van Drew, D-2nd, is up for re-election next year. There have been rumors that he plans to switch political parties. National media reported Saturday that he had met with Trump on Friday and that the two would soon announce his joining the GOP.
MAYS LANDING — At least 200 protesters crowded the street in front of U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Dre…
Van Drew was one of only three Democrats to vote against one or both of the charges against Trump — abuse of power and obstructing Congress.
On the first article, abuse of power, two Democrats, Van Drew and Collin Peterson of Minnesota voted against impeaching Trump. On the second article, obstruction, those two and freshman Rep. Jared Golden of Maine voted against. Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, who is running for president, voted “present” on both.
The votes for impeachment were 230-197-1 on the first charge, 229-198-1 on the second.
Trump is the third American chief executive to be formally charged under the Constitution’s ultimate remedy for high crimes and misdemeanors.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
