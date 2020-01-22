Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
MAYS LANDING — Atlantic County Sheriff Eric Scheffler announced his bid for re-election Tuesday afternoon.
“I am committed to continuing our efforts to bring the community and law enforcement closer together through relationships. I have faith in creating positive and productive interactions and collaborations that I believe will build mutual trust and confidence in each other,” Scheffler said in a news release. “The result will be an improved quality of life and enhanced feeling of safety for residents and visitors of Atlantic County, with increased efficiency and effectiveness with regard to our service to the community.”
Scheffler, a Northfield resident who retired as a lieutenant with the Atlantic City Police Department, was voted into the office in 2017. His goals then were to reform the Sheriff’s Office so it runs more efficiently, while pushing a social platform that deals with mental health and addiction and how that affects all corners of the county.
His accomplishments include the Hope One Project and Mobile One Outreach Initiative. Hope One goes into communities and neighborhoods in an attempt to link people suffering from a substance-use disorder with treatment and other services.
In its first year, Hope One referred 352 clients into treatment; trained 253 people to use the overdose-reversal drug naloxone, giving a free kit to each trainee; and provided 54 people with the identification needed to get into treatment, according to previous reports.
He implemented new training programs for his staff that include tactical first aid, active shooter and enhanced emergency response protocols for the courts by creating a special response team, according to the release. He’s given more than 100 lectures, teaching civilians how to become their own first responders.
He also increased the number of school resource officers throughout the county from one to six, according to the release.
My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.
