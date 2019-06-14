MAYS LANDING — The Atlantic County Board of Elections spent nearly two hours Wednesday reviewing 241 provisional ballots from a primary election last week that saw more than 15,000 people cast votes.
During last week’s primary, Md Hossain Morshed won the Democratic vote for council in Atlantic City’s 4th Ward with 565 machine, mail-in and provisional votes unofficially.
Opponent Surajit “Milton” Chowdhury challenged 60 mail-in ballots for allegedly being sent to addresses that are not residential.
After all the machine, mail-in and provisional ballots were counted, Constance “Mandy” Days-Chapman came in second unofficially with 232 votes. Chowdhury finished third with 110 votes unofficially.
For Mullica Township, the addition of contested mail-in and provisional ballots did not change the fact that the two Republican incumbents up for election on Township Committee, James R. Brown and Lawrence Riffle, will be on the ballot this fall with 282 votes and 209 votes, respectively, unofficially. Republican challenger William J. James fell short with 171 votes.
John Williams and Steve Martinelli were the top two vote-getters in the Democratic primary for Buena Vista Township Committee with 326 and 294 votes, respectively, unofficially. Carlo Favretto Jr. lost with 143 votes unofficially.
The Republican primary for Folsom mayor saw Greg Schenker earn 121 votes unofficially vs. Lou “Skip” DeStefano’s 95 votes unofficially.
The Republican primary for a seat on Corbin City Council saw Rose E. Turner defeat William Collins with an unofficial total of 23 to 13.
Vote totals are not official until they are certified by the Board of Elections.