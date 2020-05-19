PLEASANTVILLE — Local school board member Sharnell Morgan has withdrawn from the upcoming City Council primary election after her fellow board member and Democratic opponent sued her over the validity of her nominating petition.
In a civil suit filed April 16 in Atlantic County Superior Court, Pleasantville Board of Education President Carla Thomas claimed Morgan’s petition was not circulated solely by herself and sought to have Morgan’s name taken off the July 7 Democratic Primary ballot. Thomas also asked in the suit that the city clerk be stopped from preparing or sending out any ballot until the complaint was decided.
The suit was dismissed Monday by Judge James P. Savio after Morgan announced via a Zoom conference call that she had dropped out of the race.
“Based upon Ms. Morgan’s decision to withdraw and remove her name from the ballot, Ms. Thomas indicated on the record that she desires to voluntarily dismiss the litigation with prejudice,” Savio wrote in his dismissal.
Thomas said she did not feel vindicated by Morgan’s dropping out of the race.
“Only because there’s really fraudulent signatures on her petition,” Thomas said. “It was a slap on the wrist.”
Thomas then added, “These are the same people that scream fraud, committing fraud. She’s been involved in elections, so she knows that it’s wrong. The citizens of Pleasantville deserve ethical and honest leadership, and not individuals that circumvent the law for their own personal gain.”
Both Morgan and Thomas were seeking the Democratic nomination for the at-large council seat. It is not the first time the two women have faced off in an election. Three years ago, Morgan and Thomas were both seeking re-election to the school board. Although Morgan won at the polls, Thomas knocked her out of a seat after mail-in ballots were counted. The next year, Morgan ran and won. The two are often opponents on the school board.
According to the civil suit, Thomas claims Morgan’s petition was circulated in part by Councilman Lawrence “Tony” Davenport and Doris Graves, both former school board members.
Thomas said in the complaint that Graves told Thomas she had circulated Morgan’s petition and signed it on behalf of others to help Morgan meet the deadline for submission to the clerk’s office.
Thomas also claims that of the 88 signatures on Morgan’s petition, 53 are “ill gotten” and 29 are from people who are not registered voters in the city.
“God forbid if I would have done that, the prosecutor would be knocking on my door,” Thomas said.
Thomas wasn’t alone in challenging nominating petitions this spring.
Mayoral candidate and current Council President Judy Ward challenged the petition of her primary challenger, Davenport, and 2nd Ward candidate Joanne Famularo challenged the petition of Douglas Harmon, who was also running for that seat. Both Davenport and Harmon were found to not have enough valid signatures to continue in the race.
Ward, Thomas and Famularo are now all running unopposed in the Democratic primary this summer, and all have the support of the county Democratic party. The only contested race is in the 1st Ward, between incumbent Ricky Cistrunk, the county nominee, and Javier Garcia. There are no Republican primary candidates.
Thomas’ term on the school board expires this year. If she runs for council, she cannot seek re-election to the school board at the same time.
