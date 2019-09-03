BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP — People angry over Mayor Alfonso Cirulli’s anti-LGBTQ remarks earlier this month will rally just before Tuesday’s committee meeting, organizers said.
“The purpose of the meeting will be to express our outrage at homophobic comments made by the Mayor of Barnegat at the last township committee meeting,” wrote one organizer in an email invitation to The Press.
The Associated Press reported in early August that Republican Cirulli had encouraged residents to oppose a new state law that requires schools to instruct middle and high school students on the contributions of lesbians, gays, bisexuals and transgender people.
Cirulli called the LGBT movement “an affront to almighty God,” according to AP, saying “we’ve crossed over the line into absurdity.”
The former assistant principal opened a Township Committee meeting by urging residents to pressure Gov. Phil Murphy and the Legislature to reverse the law that was signed Jan. 31 and takes effect this school year.
“We invite all Barnegat residents and nonresidents to join us in expressing our deep concern and support for our LGBTQ community and people with disabilities,” the email encouraging people to attend the rally said.
The rally “is not a Democratic Club event, however we do encourage you to join this effort,” wrote Barnegat Democrat Club President Ron Naples to his supporters in an email Monday.
