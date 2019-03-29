A bill to continue funding the U.S. Coast Guard during a federal government shutdown passed out of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee on Wednesday, according to U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, D-2nd.
The Pay Our Coast Guard Parity Act of 2019 (H.R. 367) is almost identical to Van Drew’s H.R. 350, which he introduced Jan. 8 amid the longest government shutdown in U.S. history. Van Drew said he supports the bill that passed from committee.
“It is unacceptable for the men and women who protect us to be treated like second-class citizens over partisan bickering,” said Van Drew. “I hope that Congress does its most basic job and funds the government, but in the event of another shutdown, the Pay Our Coast Guard Parity Act ensures that the U.S. Coast Guard will continue to be funded.”
Congressman Jeff Van Drew, D-2nd, said Sunday on a Fox news show that more research should b…
During the Dec. 22-Jan. 25 shutdown, the Coast Guard was the only branch of the armed forces that was not funded, because it is part of the Department of Homeland Security and not the Department of Defense. As a result, Coast Guard members — including those stationed at Training Center Cape May and Air Station Atlantic City — were furloughed or were required to work without pay for more than a month, harming Coast Guard families and national security, Van Drew said.
Another bill that passed out of the committee that would affect the Coast Guard would require a report on the vulnerabilities of Coast Guard installations and requirements resulting from climate change over the next 20 years, his office said.