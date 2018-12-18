TRENTON — A bill up for a vote before the state Senate next month aims to add a level of protection for hotel housekeepers.
The bill, co-sponsored by Sen. Chris Brown, R-Atlantic, would require hotels to provide panic devices for housekeepers that alert security in case of an emergency while they’re working. Brown said he anticipates the bill will be voted on at the next session, which is slated for Jan. 31.
“The safety of the housekeepers is something that has not been secured in this industry since its inception,” Unite Here Local 54 President Bob McDevitt said Tuesday. “I think it goes a long way to demonstrate to the housekeepers that their safety is important.”
McDevitt said there are close to 2,000 housekeepers in the casinos alone in Atlantic City, without even counting noncasino hotels.
“You don’t really think about what they go through on a daily basis, but it’s pretty harrowing,” he said. He said one housekeeper reported she was changing a pillowcase and found a loaded pistol, while another said a man answered the door naked when she went to clean a room.
“The kind of stuff that happens is just constant,” he said.
The move to provide employees with panic buttons is happening nationally, with big hotel chains like Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, IHG and Wyndham vowing to provide personal safety devices by 2020 to all their employees who deal one on one with guests.
“The nature of a housekeeping job is you often work alone in soundproof rooms on expansive floors where there may not even be another co-worker nearby,” Brown said. “Arming our men and women who make the hospitality industry work with panic devices is a commonsense way to care for and protect our families.”
If the bill becomes law, hotels who do not comply can be fined up to $5,000 for the first violation and $10,000 for each additional violation, according to the way it is currently written.
John Armato, D-Atlantic, introduced the bill in the Assembly in September. Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic, also sponsored the bill. Then Loretta Weinberg, D-Bergen, and Linda Greenstein, D-Middlesex, proposed it in the Senate.