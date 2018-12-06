A bipartisan bill to help provide mental health, family counseling, employment and housing services to veterans passed the state Senate Military and Veterans Affairs Committee on Thursday.
“With the ongoing war on terrorism increasing the demand for help for our returning heroes, it would be a sin to let any veteran in need of mental health counseling, a decent place to live or even job training fall through the cracks,” said sponsoring Sen. Chris Brown, R-Atlantic, a combat veteran.
Among the bill's co-sponsors is state Sen. Jeff Van Drew, D-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, said Brown.
The bill, S-1656, would create the Veterans Assistance Grant Program in the state Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. According to Brown, under the bill, grants to nonprofit organizations and government entities would be funded by money appropriated by the Legislature, funds received as donations, fees from applicants and return on investment in a grant fund.
A year out from the November 2019 election, four Republicans have decided to challenge two D…
“There are a number of groups dedicated to improving the lives of our men and women who served, and this bill can help make sure veterans’ services are available, accessible and obtainable," said Brown.
While the federal Department of Veterans Affairs is supposed to provide for such services, in reality the VA is not meeting all of their needs, said Brown. He said the state needs to step up and fill in the gaps.
Brown hopes the bill will be voted on by the next full session of the Legislature on Dec. 17, but if not Brown said he is confident it will pass in the next session.