The South Jersey Building and Construction Trades Council covering Atlantic, Cape May and parts of Burlington, Ocean and Cumberland Counties has endorsed Brigid Callahan Harrison for Congress, her campaign said Thursday.

Harrison is running in the Democratic primary for the nomination to challenge U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd.

Earlier in the week, the United Camden and Vicinity Building Trades Council also endorsed Harrison, of Longport, a professor of political science and law at Montclair State University in Essex County.

The South Jersey council coordinates activity and provides resources to 15 affiliated trades unions in the construction industry, according to council President Scott Sheridan.

“Brigid is a lifelong member of our community and a longtime union member, and we are confident that as congresswoman, Brigid will work to protect the right to collectively bargain, support Davis-Bacon legislation, enforce laws to make job sites safer, deliver support for apprenticeship and journey-level training and fight for improved wages, hours and working conditions,” Sheridan said in a news release.

Harrison is a member of the American Federation of Teachers Local 1904.

Candidate forums

There are a number of candidate forums coming up where voters can meet Democratic primary candidates running in New Jersey’s 2nd Congressional District for the right to challenge Van Drew.

They include:

South Jersey Women’s Caucus Forum, 6 p.m. Feb. 17 at the Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township

Cumberland County Democratic Organization Forum, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Ramada Inn, 2216 W. Landis Ave., Vineland

Atlantic County Democrats Forum, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 20 at Teamsters Hall, 1 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City

Cape May County Indivisible Grassroots Progressive CD2 Forum, 5 p.m. April 1 at the Wildwood Crest Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest

Email mpost@press ofac.com with information about any other candidate forums.

Contact: 609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

Twitter @MichelleBPost

Tags

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Load comments