Political candidates are getting lazier about filing required personal financial disclosure forms, with just 78% of this year's primary candidates doing so, according to the New Jersey Election Law Enforcement Commission.
That's compared with 91% in 2011, the first year ELEC analyzed filing rates.
Candidates can face fines of up to $1,000 if they fail to file, according to ELEC.
The forms ask candidates to disclose sources of earned income, such as salaries or bonuses; and unearned income, such as rents and dividends. Dollar amounts are not required, only names of sources.
Republican challenger Michael Testa Jr. is outraising and outspending Democrat incumbent sta…
The forms were supposed to be filed within 10 days after the April 1 deadline for filing primary nomination petitions. But ELEC has asked the Legislature to move the deadline to May 15 — the same date incumbent legislators must file separate disclosure forms with the state Office of Legislative Services.
Republican incumbents had the best filing record, at 100%. But Republican challengers had the worst at just 64%.
About 93% of Democratic incumbents filed, compared with 70% of Democratic challengers.
The financial disclosure forms can be viewed on the Candidate/Committee Filing Report search page at the ELEC website.
Armato awaits fate of opioid ID bill
Assemblyman and certified recovery coach John Armato, D-Atlantic, said he is awaiting word on whether Gov. Phil Murphy will sign a bill he co-sponsored (A-3292) that would require extra labeling on all opiate prescriptions.
"It would put a secondary label on all opiates in red saying 'may cause overdose, may cause addiction,'" said Armato. "And it would identify it as an opiate."
Armato said he has found some people are taking pain medication without understanding they are taking an opiate.
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, D-2nd, presented a package of bills Friday to in…
One person said their son was taking Percocet and expressed gratitude he wasn't on an opiate.
"I said, 'Percocet is an opiate,'" Armato said.
According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Percocet is a combination of the opiate oxycodone and acetaminophen.
Other sponsors are Assembly members Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic, and Valerie Vainieri Huttle, D-Bergen.
If enacted, New Jersey would be the first state to adopt a permanent law mandating warning labels for prescription opioids.
As a certified recovery coach and a member of the Atlantic County Opioid Task Force, Armato leads monthly meetings for co-dependents of those suffering from drug addiction, his office said.
Angel Investor Tax Credit bill moves in Assembly
A bill to increase the tax credit from 10% to 20% of investments made in emerging technology businesses in the state was approved Thursday by a full Assembly vote of 75-2-0.
Sponsored by Assembly Democrats Matthew Milam and R. Bruce Land, both D-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, the Angel Investor Tax Credit bill increases the tax credit to 25% of the qualified investment if the business is located in a state-designated Opportunity Zone, low-income community or is a certified minority or women-owned business.
The bill, A-5604 was introduced June 17 and awaits further consideration by the Senate.