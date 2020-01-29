Cape May County Freeholder E. Marie Hayes recently became president of both the New Jersey Association of Counties and the Southern New Jersey Freeholders' Association, a spokesperson said Wednesday.
“Marie Hayes has imparted her skills and knowledge onto numerous organizations," said CapeGOP Chairman Marcus Karavan. "Marie’s expertise and conservative values have been an asset to CapeGOP’s efforts to secure the freedom and equal opportunity of South Jersey residents."
Hayes was reelected last year as a Republican freeholder but has recently been embroiled in conflicts with both her running mate, Freeholder Director Gerald Thornton, and with Cape May County Administrator and Clerk of the Board Elizabeth Bozzelli.
Bozzelli has sued the county and Freeholders Hayes and Will Morey, alleging retaliatory harassment over her decision not to give Hayes’ son a job transfer. Her son works for the county.
Thornton and the other freeholders on the all-Republican board voted last year to censure Hayes for her alleged conflict of interest and retaliatory behavior in the case.
State Sen. Michael Testa, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, swore Hayes in to the Association of Counties position last Friday at the Statehouse in Trenton.
Others on the board of directors and executive officers include Mercer County Freeholder John Cimino, 1st vice president; Monmouth County Administrator Teri O’Connor, 2nd vice president; Cumberland County Freeholder Joseph Derella, secretary/treasurer; and Essex County Freeholder Brendan Gill, immediate past president.
Assemblyman Antwan McClellan, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, swore Hayes in Monday to lead the SNJ freeholder group.
The New Jersey Association of Counties is a nonpartisan organization that advocates for legislation, regulations and policy directives that help county governments operate more effectively and efficiently, enhancing services and saving taxpayer dollars.
The Southern New Jersey Freeholders’ Association is made up of the eight southernmost counties: Cape May, Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Ocean, Salem, Cumberland and Gloucester.
