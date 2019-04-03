Repairs to the Townsends Inlet Bridge connecting Sea Isle City and Avalon will not be complete before Memorial Day, as previously expected, according to a statement from Sea Isle.
The city was informed by the Cape May County Engineer's Office that unforeseen conditions requiring remedial work will slow down the scheduled reopening, the statement said. County freeholders awarded an $8.6 million contract last year to Agate Construction of Dennis Township for the work.
The bridge was closed in September to replace the first seven spans on the Avalon side of the bridge. There are 27 spans in total. New piling, pier caps, a concrete deck and a railing system are also being added.
A revised schedule is expected next week, and the bridge remains closed to vehicle, bicycle and foot traffic.
Traffic along Ocean Drive will detour to Avalon Boulevard, and traffic going south along Landis Avenue will detour to Sea Isle Boulevard.
Ocean Drive will be closed north of Fourth Avenue on the Avalon side of the bridge.
Residents who live near the bridge will have full access to their homes.