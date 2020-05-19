Atlantic City skyline

{standaloneHead}Atlantic City skyline{/standaloneHead}

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press/

South Jersey's economy won't recover without federal payroll assistance for the casino industry and other tourism employers, said Democratic primary candidate for Congress Brigid Callahan Harrison.

Harrison is calling for casino companies to receive federal assistance to rehire all of their employees until the COVID-19 pandemic no longer restricts business operations.

It's part of a Casino and Tourism Recovery Plan Harrison is releasing this week, she said Monday.

"I don't have a dollar amount," Harrison — who is running in a crowded Democratic field for the right to challenge U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, in November — said of the cost of her plan.

But she said every month that casinos remain closed nationwide means more than $6 billion in wages and salaries are not paid to casino employees.

Federal guidelines that exclude casinos from getting aid "haven't caught up and don't treat the gaming industry like the incredible economic driver that it is," Harrison said.

She compared it to the airline industry, which is getting billions in taxpayer support.

"Here in South Jersey our chances of recovery are so very slim because of the nature of the industry," Harrison said. "Even if casinos open it's hard to imagine crowded casino floors and people going to concerts. It's going to be like that six months to a year."

She said South Jersey needs a leader who will call out the Trump administration for giving out pandemic assistance disproportionately to "red states" where Republicans dominate.

"Those folks are already subsidized by us, and we can't afford it anymore," Harrison said.

She said New Jersey gets back just 77 cents for every dollar it sends Washington, D.C.

Payroll support for casino, travel, tourism and hospitality companies would allow them to keep their employees in South Jersey, Harrison said. 

If people leave the region again, as they did after the 2014 casino closings, there would again be a loss of population and a depressing effect on housing values for South Jersey. 

Harrison is also calling for reimbursement for the Unite Here Local 54 union, which has continued to pay for its members' health benefits through June 30.

"When you helicopter out it seems like an equity issue," Harrison said. "Airlines were bailed out, but there are 650,000 employees in gaming and the entire industry was shuttered (nationwide) — some closed for good."

She also wants unemployment benefits further extended for workers who lost jobs due to COVID-19, so seasonal workers will be able to collect benefits over the winter.

Under current law, New Jersey's 26 weeks of unemployment have been supplemented with 13 weeks of a federal extension, for a total of 39 weeks. But federal supplements cannot be paid past Dec. 31.

"Our region needs this," Harrison said of her policy. "We have been put back on our heels so frequently between the housing bubble bust, Hurricane Sandy and the Great Recession. We need leadership saying, 'Here's a path forward.'"

Contact: 609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

Twitter @MichelleBPost

Tags

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Load comments