BRIDGETON — Anthony G. Parisi Sanchez, who ran for Congress in November with the independent "Cannot Be Bought" party, is being held in Cumberland County jail on multiple charges of making terroristic threats against Congressman-elect Jeff Van Drew and others.
Between Oct. 25 and Nov. 6, Election Day, police said Parisi Sanchez used social media to threaten the lives of Van Drew, who won the Congressional seat Parisi Sanchez was seeking, and Democratic power broker George Norcross.
"Stay away from Norcross and Van Drew — We are punching both of their time clocks for good," Parisi Sanchez is alleged to have tweeted on Oct. 25, according to the complaint.
On Nov. 4, Parisi Sanchez is alleged to have sent a fake obituary for Van Drew, Norcross, former Gov. Chris Christie, and several judges and prosecutors to South Jersey media.
Parisi Sanchez was taken into custody Dec. 6 at the Fairfield Inn and Suites in Millville where he was staying and has been held in jail since. According to police, Parisi Sanchez threatened the lives of police officers who were serving an arrest warrant for cyber harassment charges related to social media posts.
Judge Benjamin C. Telsey ordered Parisi Sanchez held without bail for the protection of the public.
"Defendant continues to threaten individuals despite being advised not to," according to the most recent Pretrial Detention Motion Order dated Dec. 18.
Parisi Sanchez is represented by Dinaz Akhtar of the Cumberland Office of the Public Defender and scheduled for a detention hearing on his latest complaint on Jan. 2 before Judge Telsey, according to the Cumberland County Superior Court.
The latest charges involve forcing officers to come into contact with his bodily fluids while incarcerated.
He is also scheduled for a Pre-Indictment Conference on his previous three complaints on Jan. 15 before Judge Telsey, according to the court.