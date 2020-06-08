VINELAND — Will Cunningham, who is running to be the Democratic nominee in the July 7 primary to challenge U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, in November, has received an endorsement from progressive group Atlantic County Our Revolution.
"Progressive is more than just a label, it is a fight, an understanding of struggle and a passion for bold policies," said Cunningham in his statement accepting the endorsement. "I have fought my entire life for vulnerable communities, and it is time that our elected leaders work for those unable to fight for themselves."
Among the candidates Cunningham is competing against for the Democratic nomination are Brigid Callahan Harrison of Longport and Amy Kennedy of Brigantine.
Those closest to the pain must be closest to the power of influencing policy, Cunningham said.
The Democracy for America political action committee has endorsed Will Cunningham, of Vinela…
"Atlantic County Our Revolution understands that, and I am thrilled to fight alongside them for real progressive change across South Jersey," Cunningham said.
In a statement, Mico Lucide, chair of Atlantic County Our Revolution, said, “In a race beset by machine politics and super PACs, no amount of platitudes can replace firm policy stances on what matters most.”
In his experience as a chief investigator on the House of Representative's oversight committee, Cunningham said he held corporations accountable.
"In Congress, I will do the same to help the families and children of New Jersey’s 2nd Congressional District achieve their dreams just as I, with their help, was able to do not so long ago," Cunningham said. "Atlantic County Our Revolution recognizes that our campaign is the only voice for true progressivism and equality in this race."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.