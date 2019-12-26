Freshman U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, played a big part in national politics in 2019, capping it off Dec. 19 with a party change from Democrat to Republican announced in the Oval Office with President Donald J. Trump.
Now, as 2020 is about to begin, the first question is: Will Van Drew face a primary challenge in his adopted Republican party?
So far, the answer is yes.
Even though Trump endorsed Van Drew for re-election, as did Vice President Mike Pence and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, none of the three other GOP primary contenders has dropped out of the race.
U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew’s re-election campaign has hired South Jersey political operative Ro…
It is Van Drew’s first re-election bid as a congressman — a vulnerable time for any member of Congress.
“It will be an intense primary. Obviously it’s a national race now,” said GOP challenger Bob Patterson, of Haddonfield and Ocean City, who said he has always supported Trump. “It wasn’t two weeks ago, but it is now.”
Van Drew changed parties after being just one of two Democrats to vote against both articles of impeachment against Trump.
“I’m not going to assume (there will be a primary). It’s their right. If they want to run, they can,” Van Drew said Friday. “But it’s going to be a little bit difficult because the president of the United States has clearly indicated without any hesitancy I am the candidate he supports.”
Republicans decried Jeff Van Drew as a ‘socialist.’ Now that he’s switched sides, the GOP is falling in line
The Republican establishment is starting to fall in line for Jeff Van Drew.
Another GOP challenger, David Richter has been removed from the National Republican Campaign Committee’s “Young Guns” program, which spotlights and aids promising GOP House candidates. Two campaign consultants also have left Richter’s team.
“A week and a half ago I was a front-runner,” Richter said. “Now I’m being treated like a pariah by my own party.”
John Froonjian, director of the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University, said party changes are difficult for candidates and party members to handle.
“The party you leave is angry, and the one you are joining is used to not trusting you,” Froonjian said. “Even if the party is welcoming — the party leadership — the rank and file are different.”
It helps if a candidate is known more as a personality, Froonjian said.
“If people vote for you as a person more so than your party, you have more ability to transcend the party label,” Froonjian said. “That has been the history with Van Drew.”
As a converted Republican, U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, must show the GOP he’s their guy,…
On the other hand, Froonjian said, primary voters are the hard core of the party who make up a small percentage of voters, and may be more swayed by party loyalty.
The three GOP primary challengers are Egg Harbor Township’s Brian Fitzherbert, a project manager for a tech company and founder of the Atlantic County Young Republicans; Patterson, a former acting associate commissioner at the Social Security Administration and an advocate for returning manufacturing to the U.S.; and David Richter, who recently moved to Avalon from Princeton after stepping down from leading Hill International, a contracting firm based in Philadelphia.
On Thursday, Van Drew’s re-election campaign said it hired South Jersey political operative Ron Filan as campaign manager, and Bill Stepien is a campaign adviser.
Filan, 31, of Upper Township, served as former U.S. Rep. Frank LoBiondo’s campaign manager and on now-Sen. Chris Brown’s 2015 campaign for Assembly.
Congressman Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, said he will continue to push for what he believes is righ…
Stepien, the White House political director from January 2017 to December 2018, managed both of Gov. Chris Christie’s campaigns. He is advising Van Drew’s campaign and is a senior adviser to Trump’s re-election campaign.
“Other candidates need to make their own decisions regarding their political futures. The president has endorsed Jeff Van Drew, and nobody else in the race,” Stepien said. “Time will tell if their actions support the president, or only when it suits them.”
Hard-fought primary or not, there will definitely be a contentious general election, Froonjian said, given the intensity of feeling about Trump and impeachment from both parties in the district.
Many Democrats were particularly angry with Van Drew over his “no” votes on impeachment, and are now pushing for a progressive candidate to represent them.
On the Democratic side, announced candidates include Atlantic County Freeholder Ashley Bennett; West Cape May Commissioner John Francis, a motivational speaker and author; and Longport homeowner and college professor Brigid Callahan Harrison, who has the support of six of the eight Democratic county chairmen in the district.
Brigantine’s Amy Kennedy, a former teacher and wife of former U.S. Rep. Patrick J. Kennedy; and Tanzie Youngblood, a candidate against Van Drew in the 2018 Democratic primary who lives in Swedesboro and is a retired educator, are considering runs.
The 2nd Congressional District has long rejected extremists of any kind, Froonjian said.
“Over the past 45 years, it’s been fairly moderate, whoever got in,” Froonjian said. It went from Bill Hughes, a Democrat; to LoBiondo, a Republican; to Van Drew.
“Jeff Van Drew came along, again in the moderate mold,” Froonjian said. “At this point you’d have to say, given the results of the (2019) legislative election and history of the last three congresspeople, it’s not a district where liberals and progressives have naturally been embraced.”
Rep. Jeff Van Drew's 2019 year in Congress
Here's a look back at Congressman Jeff Van Drew's freshman year in Congress, representing deep South Jersey as a Democrat. He is expected to soon leave the party and join the Republicans. He first gained national attention for opposing Nancy Pelosi as speaker, then for urging bipartisan cooperation to solve the government shutdown. He has gone on Fox News to reach conservatives in his right-leaning district, and most recently opposed impeaching President Donald Trump. But he has voted with the Democrats the vast majority of the time.
WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, D-2nd, kept his promise to vote “no” on Nancy Pelosi for speaker on his first day in Congress, but she w…
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On his first day in Congress, U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, D-2nd, got the keys to his new office in the Cannon Building, starte…
WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew gave his first speech on the floor of the House of Representatives on Wednesday, calling on his peers to …
U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew grabbed a handshake from President Donald Trump as he entered the House of Representatives for Tuesday night’s State o…
Democratic U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew has joined with Florida U.S. Rep. John Rutherford, a Republican, to introduce a bill to prohibit seismic ai…
Although he’s taken moderate stances on national issues, U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew is on the National Republican Congressional Committee’s “offe…
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, D-2nd, toured South Jersey’s military and technical hub in and around Atlantic City Internation…
Congressman Jeff Van Drew, D-2nd, said Sunday on a Fox news show that more research should be done before the country further increases spendi…
U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew on Thursday introduced a bipartisan bill in the House of Representatives to permanently ban oil and gas leasing off th…
If Republicans want to investigate how the charges of collusion with Russia against President Donald Trump got started, “fine, but let’s not p…
Congressman Jeff Van Drew last week called for Congress to move on from investigations around the Mueller Report and talk of impeaching Presid…
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, D-2nd, presented a package of bills Friday to increase election security in the United States.
U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, D-2nd, joined Alaskan Rep. Don Young, a Republican, to introduce a bill reauthorizing the Magnuson-Stevens Fishery an…
U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, D-2nd, visited the southern border in New Mexico and Texas last weekend, where he said conditions are improving but s…
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew watched from the runway Wednesday as two F-16 fighter jet pilots scrambled to quickly take off i…
President Donald Trump’s tweet thanking Congressman Jeff Van Drew, D-2nd, for opposing impeachment may have put Van Drew in the crosshairs of …
WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, D-2nd, has sponsored one election security bill and voted to pass another this past week.
South Jersey’s freshman congressman Jeff Van Drew, D-2nd, will be at the center of national attention and in a tiny minority of Democrats on T…
Congressman Jeff Van Drew, D-2nd, still hasn’t seen evidence of crimes serious enough to impeach President Donald J. Trump, he said Sunday mor…
Republicans believe they have a good shot at unseating U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, D-2nd, next year, after defeating Democratic state Senate and …
U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, D-2nd, reassured constituents Thursday night he has been a Democrat all his life and will remain one, even as he cont…
U.S. Jeff Van Drew, D-2nd, said Democrats shouldn’t judge him strictly on his votes against impeachment of President Donald J. Trump, after re…
MAYS LANDING — A group of protesters from across South Jersey protested outside U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew’s office Thursday afternoon, holding s…
Advocates are celebrating a bill that passed the House last week to lower pharmaceutical prices by, among other things, allowing Medicare to n…
Five staff members of U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, D-2nd, resigned Sunday via a letter to Chief of Staff Allison Murphy, and others were reported …
Jeff Van Drew is nowhere to be seen. But his former staffers are making moves.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A party-switching congressman drew praise Tuesday from President Donald Trump and condemnation from Democrats, underscoring …
MAYS LANDING — At least 200 protesters crowded the street in front of U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew’s office Tuesday night, demanding the impeachmen…
The Philadelphia Inquirer contributed to this report.
