Shootings, impeachment drama among New Jersey's top stories

President Donald Trump meets with U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, to announce his party switch to Republican on Dec. 19 in the Oval Office of the White House.

 Evan Vucci / Associated Press

Freshman U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, played a big part in national politics in 2019, capping it off Dec. 19 with a party change from Democrat to Republican announced in the Oval Office with President Donald J. Trump.

Now, as 2020 is about to begin, the first question is: Will Van Drew face a primary challenge in his adopted Republican party?

So far, the answer is yes.

Even though Trump endorsed Van Drew for re-election, as did Vice President Mike Pence and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, none of the three other GOP primary contenders has dropped out of the race.

It is Van Drew’s first re-election bid as a congressman — a vulnerable time for any member of Congress.

“It will be an intense primary. Obviously it’s a national race now,” said GOP challenger Bob Patterson, of Haddonfield and Ocean City, who said he has always supported Trump. “It wasn’t two weeks ago, but it is now.”

Van Drew changed parties after being just one of two Democrats to vote against both articles of impeachment against Trump.

“I’m not going to assume (there will be a primary). It’s their right. If they want to run, they can,” Van Drew said Friday. “But it’s going to be a little bit difficult because the president of the United States has clearly indicated without any hesitancy I am the candidate he supports.”

Another GOP challenger, David Richter has been removed from the National Republican Campaign Committee’s “Young Guns” program, which spotlights and aids promising GOP House candidates. Two campaign consultants also have left Richter’s team.

“A week and a half ago I was a front-runner,” Richter said. “Now I’m being treated like a pariah by my own party.”

John Froonjian, director of the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University, said party changes are difficult for candidates and party members to handle.

“The party you leave is angry, and the one you are joining is used to not trusting you,” Froonjian said. “Even if the party is welcoming — the party leadership — the rank and file are different.”

It helps if a candidate is known more as a personality, Froonjian said.

“If people vote for you as a person more so than your party, you have more ability to transcend the party label,” Froonjian said. “That has been the history with Van Drew.”

On the other hand, Froonjian said, primary voters are the hard core of the party who make up a small percentage of voters, and may be more swayed by party loyalty.

The three GOP primary challengers are Egg Harbor Township’s Brian Fitzherbert, a project manager for a tech company and founder of the Atlantic County Young Republicans; Patterson, a former acting associate commissioner at the Social Security Administration and an advocate for returning manufacturing to the U.S.; and David Richter, who recently moved to Avalon from Princeton after stepping down from leading Hill International, a contracting firm based in Philadelphia.

On Thursday, Van Drew’s re-election campaign said it hired South Jersey political operative Ron Filan as campaign manager, and Bill Stepien is a campaign adviser.

Filan, 31, of Upper Township, served as former U.S. Rep. Frank LoBiondo’s campaign manager and on now-Sen. Chris Brown’s 2015 campaign for Assembly.

Stepien, the White House political director from January 2017 to December 2018, managed both of Gov. Chris Christie’s campaigns. He is advising Van Drew’s campaign and is a senior adviser to Trump’s re-election campaign.

“Other candidates need to make their own decisions regarding their political futures. The president has endorsed Jeff Van Drew, and nobody else in the race,” Stepien said. “Time will tell if their actions support the president, or only when it suits them.”

Hard-fought primary or not, there will definitely be a contentious general election, Froonjian said, given the intensity of feeling about Trump and impeachment from both parties in the district.

Many Democrats were particularly angry with Van Drew over his “no” votes on impeachment, and are now pushing for a progressive candidate to represent them.

On the Democratic side, announced candidates include Atlantic County Freeholder Ashley Bennett; West Cape May Commissioner John Francis, a motivational speaker and author; and Longport homeowner and college professor Brigid Callahan Harrison, who has the support of six of the eight Democratic county chairmen in the district.

Brigantine’s Amy Kennedy, a former teacher and wife of former U.S. Rep. Patrick J. Kennedy; and Tanzie Youngblood, a candidate against Van Drew in the 2018 Democratic primary who lives in Swedesboro and is a retired educator, are considering runs.

The 2nd Congressional District has long rejected extremists of any kind, Froonjian said.

“Over the past 45 years, it’s been fairly moderate, whoever got in,” Froonjian said. It went from Bill Hughes, a Democrat; to LoBiondo, a Republican; to Van Drew.

“Jeff Van Drew came along, again in the moderate mold,” Froonjian said. “At this point you’d have to say, given the results of the (2019) legislative election and history of the last three congresspeople, it’s not a district where liberals and progressives have naturally been embraced.”

Rep. Jeff Van Drew's 2019 year in Congress

Here's a look back at Congressman Jeff Van Drew's freshman year in Congress, representing deep South Jersey as a Democrat. He is expected to soon leave the party and join the Republicans. He first gained national attention for opposing  Nancy Pelosi as speaker, then for urging bipartisan cooperation to solve the government shutdown. He has gone on Fox News to reach conservatives in his right-leaning district, and most recently opposed impeaching President Donald Trump. But he has voted with the Democrats the vast majority of the time.

Van Drew co-sponsors fisheries bill
Politics

Van Drew co-sponsors fisheries bill

  • MICHELLE BRUNETTI POST Staff Writer
  • 0

U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, D-2nd, joined Alaskan Rep. Don Young, a Republican, to introduce a bill reauthorizing the Magnuson-Stevens Fishery an…

The Philadelphia Inquirer contributed to this report.

Contact: 609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

Twitter @MichelleBPost

Tags

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Load comments