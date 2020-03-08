West Cape May Commissioner John Francis is campaigning to be the Democratic nominee to challenge U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, the way he lived much of his life — by walking from town to town.
“This is probably the grassiest grassroots campaign you are going to find,” Francis, 73, said of his walking tour of the district. He takes the walk in 10-mile increments, stopping and talking to people as he goes.
Francis, one in a field of seven Democratic candidates, spent 22 years of his early adult life walking across the United States and refusing to ride in motor vehicles after seeing an ocean oil spill in California. But he stopped to get colleges degrees — all the way up to his Ph.D. from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
The more progressive arm of the Democratic Party, unhappy with party leaders deciding which …
He didn’t change his approach in the weeks leading up to the important Atlantic County Democratic Convention, which happens Sunday at Seaview, a Dolce Hotel in Galloway Township.
Unlike most candidates, Francis didn’t reach out to Atlantic County Democratic Committee members, elected officials and municipal Democratic committee chairs — all of whom will vote Sunday on which candidate gets the county’s support for the June 2 primary.
Atlantic County has about 40% of the Democratic primary voters in the district, which is made up of all or part of the eight southernmost counties in the state. So having the support of voters here gives a candidate a great advantage in winning the primary district-wide.
“This is a new thing for me. I don’t have a campaign manager,” Francis said.
ATLANTIC CITY — Advocates for legalizing recreational cannabis talked about how creating a n…
By contrast, Brigantine’s Amy Kennedy, 41, the education director for the Kennedy Forum and a former teacher, said she has focused on reaching out to Atlantic County committee members, in person and on the phone. She has the endorsement of the Atlantic City Democratic Committee and Atlantic County Sheriff Eric Scheffler, and on Friday announced the endorsement of the New Jersey State Council of the Communications Workers of America.
Kennedy held meet-and-greets at her Brigantine home with committee members, she said, where she has been making the case that she is the best candidate to defeat Van Drew in November. She is stressing her expertise in education, mental health and addiction issues and her ability to connect with people of both parties.
“We are working ... to reach out to those who select the line in Atlantic County — going to all the forums and all the clubs,” Kennedy said. “I’ve been speaking at all of those different events and setting up opportunities to meet with committee members in small groups.”
Congressman Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, who switched parties late last year from Democratic to Rep…
“I give credit to all these candidates — they are really working, calling delegates and knocking on doors of delegates. I applaud them for it,” said Atlantic County Democratic Chairman Michael Suleiman, who has remained neutral. “We need to get behind whoever wins the primary in June.”
The convention vote will decide who wins the Atlantic County line, even though under the bylaws Suleiman said he could override any vote. The convention has been an annual event since 1975, and Suleiman said traditionally committee chairs have let convention voters decide whom to back.
The county line is valuable. It means the winning candidate’s name will be placed in a row under the official Democratic Party slogan, and under U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, who is running for re-election.
Brigid Callahan Harrison, a Montclair State University professor from Longport, held a forum on the benefits of legalizing adult use of recreational marijuana this past week, highlighting one of the differences between her and Kennedy.
Democratic congressional candidate Robert Turkavage, a retired FBI agent from Brigantine, re…
Harrison strongly supports legalization nationally and has stressed her deep knowledge of policy after decades as a political science and law professor and a political commentator.
Kennedy has said she opposes legalization but favors decriminalization and criminal record expungement for those previously convicted of small possession charges.
Harrison also continued reaching out to convention voters, after having already lined up endorsements from most of the other county chairs and organizations in the district, along with high-profile Democrats like U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez and state Senate President Steve Sweeney.
She continued collecting union endorsements this past week. Her campaign announced the latest union endorsements Friday from United Food and Commercial Workers Local 360 and Teamsters Local 676. Harrison also has the endorsement of Assemblymen Vince Mazzeo and John Armato, D-Atlantic.
Democratic congressional candidate Amy Kennedy, of Brigantine, released a policy on fighting…
Vineland’s Will Cunningham, 34, a former staffer to Booker and a former investigator on the U.S. House Oversight Committee, was disappointed when his own Cumberland County committee voted to back Harrison.
Cunningham ran against Van Drew in the 2018 primary, when he tried to warn that Van Drew was not a “real Democrat,” he said. Van Drew spent three decades as a Democratic elected official but switched to the GOP in December after being one of only two Democrats to vote against both articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.
Cunningham will make his case at the Atlantic County convention, he said, that having worked for years in Washington, D.C., he is the candidate with the best experience to make him effective in Congress.
For Brigantine’s Robert Turkavage, 64, a retired FBI agent, this race is his introduction to the Democratic Party. He has run in the past as a Republican, but changed affiliations in January in response to the impeachment hearings.
He said he knocked on doors of committee members to make his case, and some seemed surprised to be visited at home. Response has been mixed, he said, with most people being polite, but some telling him he’s not liberal enough for them.
He is pro-life on all issues, he said, so he opposes the death penalty as well as abortion and supports tough firearms safety laws.
In the past week, he released a detailed tax plan to help middle class taxpayers and restore a much higher State and Local Tax deduction from federal taxes.
Atlantic County Freeholder Ashley Bennett, 35, of Egg Harbor Township, argues she is the only candidate who has won an election in a conservative district. She defeated John Carman for freeholder after Carman received negative publicity over a social media post making fun of a national women’s march. A mental health worker, Bennett calls herself a “working-class candidate powered by the people.”
Port Norris’ Frederick LaVergne could not be reached for comment after multiple attempts. He unsuccessfully ran in 2017 in the 3rd Congressional District when he lived in Burlington County.
Some counties, such as Cape May, do not hold conventions but allow the county chairmen to decide which candidates to support.
Suleiman expects turnout to be high in the primary.
“At the end of the day, after June we all have to come together and unite against Jeff Van Drew,” he said.
He said Van Drew will be tough to beat, with expected strong support from the White House.
“I still think we’re in a position to beat this guy — obviously we have to have a strong candidate against him,” Suleiman said.
REPUBLICANS
Incumbent: Jeff Van Drew
Congressman Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, made national news in his freshman year in Congress, which he started as a Democrat and ended as a Republican.
Long known as a moderate in the state Assembly and Senate, many thought Van Drew would continue to be a solid Democrat who occasionally deviated from the party on issues like gun rights, after he was elected in 2018 to fill the seat of longtime Congressman Frank LoBiondo, a moderate Republican.
But right from the start, Van Drew set himself apart by voting "no" for Nancy Pelosi for Speaker -- fulfilling a campaign promise but confusing those on the House floor. He was supposed to call out a name of someone for speaker, so his "no" vote was recorded as "present."
Then he was one of the few Democrats calling for bipartisan compromise on a budget to end what became the longest federal government shutdown in history. Later, he visited the southern border and came back saying there was, indeed, a crisis there. He supported both some funding for a border wall, and increased funding for housing and services to undocumented migrants. Van Drew was also one of just two Demcorats to first vote against proceeding with an impeachment inquiry, and to vote against both articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.
And on Dec. 19, 2019, he announced his party change to Republican while sitting next to Trump in the Oval Office.
Dropped out: Brian Fitzherbert
Brian T. Fitzherbert (dropped out of race Jan. 24, 2020), 30, of Egg Harbor Township, founded the Atlantic County Young Republicans and ran in 2018 in the Republican primary, but withdrew before the primary that was won by Seth Grossman.
Fitzherbert stresses his knowledge of technology and aviation as an advantage for him to help develop those industries in South Jersey. He is a Program Manager for defense contractor L3Harris, working on multimillion dollar programs for military vehicles. Previously, he developed drones, ground control stations, electronic warfare testers, simulators, and area attack weapons supporting the Warfighter at Textron Systems.
He graduated from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, and completed his graduate studies at the Whiting School of Engineering at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland, studying systems engineering and project management.
He has racked up endorsements from a wide variety of local officials, including former Assemblyman and Cumberland County Freeholder Sam Fiocchi and Northfield Mayor Erland Chau.
Switched districts: David Richter
David Richter, 53, the former CEO of Hill International in Philadelphia, is an engineer, lawyer and businessman. He recently moved to Avalon from Princeton, but summered much of his life in the Cape May County town.
He switched races to the 3rd Congressional District, which covers Ocean and Burlington counties, on Jan. 27.
“I understand what it takes to get things built,” said Richter. “In Congress, I plan to work hard to ensure the federal government is investing in South Jersey’s infrastructure — expanding our transportation network, keeping our environment clean and maintaining our coastline.”
Richter earned two bachelor’s degrees and a law degree from the University of Pennsylvania, as well as master’s degrees from Oxford and Harvard universities, he said.
He and his wife, Michelle, have been married for 20 years and have four daughters.
Bob Patterson
Patterson has homes in Haddonfield and Ocean City, and ran in 2018 against Congressman Donald Norcross, D-1st, in the district that covers Camden and its surroundings.
Patterson, a strong supporter of President Donald Trump, said he is running for Congress to protect conservative values and make South Jersey great again. His priorities are protecting American jobs, restoring manufacturing in South Jersey, ending unfair trade deals, and securing the nation's borders.
Patterson recently worked in the Trump administration as a senior adviser and acting associate commissioner at the Social Security Administration. Prior to that he worked as vice president for government relations at the U.S. Business & Industry Council (USBIC), an organization committed to strengthening U.S. manufacturing and opposing unfair trade deals.
DEMOCRATS
Ashley Bennett
Ashley Bennett, 35, a Democrat elected to the Atlantic County Board of Chosen Freeholders in 2017, faces re-election in 2020 as she runs for the right to challenge Congressman Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd.
A psychiatric emergency screener at Cape Regional Medical Center, she decided to run for freeholder after the 2016 election of President Donald Trump, and in response to a Facebook posting by then-Atlantic County Freeholder John Carman. It was about the Women’s March in January that questioned whether the women would be home in time to make dinner. Bennett ran for and won Carman’s seat.
John Francis
West Cape May Commissioner John Francis, 73, has a colorful and unusual biography, and he wrote about it in a book published by National Geographic called, "Planet Walker: 22 years of walking, 17 years of silence." Francis spent many of his younger adult years refusing to ride in cars or other vehicles that use fossil fuels, after seeing the results of an oil spill on the Pacific coast. He also stopped speaking for 17 years, in order to learn to listen, he said. During that time, however, he earned a bachelor's, master's and doctorate, became an expert in oil spill cleanup, and worked for the Coast Guard. Now he travels the world as a motivational speaker, he said.
He learned in his silent travels about the interconnectedness of all issues, Francis said. "Really it's all about people and how we treat each other. It's going to manifest in the physical environment." So he said his focus in Congress would not just be on environmentalism, but on human and civil rights, gender equality and economic equity and human relationships "as the foundation for what happens in the environment. You have to be really interested in everything."
Brigid Callahan Harrison
Longport's Brigid Callahan Harrison, 54, is a professor of politics and law at Montclair State University in Essex County. She has been endorsed for by State Senate President Steve Sweeney, by six of the eight county Democratic chairs in the Second Congressional District, and by others.
Long a commenter in the media about New Jersey politics, this is Harrision's first run for office.
Amy Kennedy
Amy Kennedy, of Brigantine, 41, is a former teacher and the wife of former Rhode Island Congressman Patrick Kennedy, with whom she has five children. She announced Jan. 6 she will run in the 2020 Democratic primary.
Kennedy, now a mental health advocate, said she and her husband have supported Van Drew in the past, “but he has clearly lost his way.”
“Our nation is in crisis. Our political system is in crisis. Our environment is in crisis," Kennedy wrote in a press statement. "We have serious unaddressed needs in our schools and in our mental health and addiction system. Our economy, though strong, is not meeting the needs of the underserved and middle class.”
Jack Surrency
Jack Surrency, of Bridgeton, is a Democratic freeholder in Cumberland County, was reported to be running for a time, but ultimately decided to run for re-election as a freeholder instead.
He was first elected to the Bridgeton City Council in 2010 as part of a slate headed by Mayor Albert Kelly, and served on the Bridgeton Board of Education from 2002-2010, according to his resume.
He attended the Tuskegee Institute from 1976-1978, majoring in chemistry with a business minor. He also holds a master's degree in Community and Economic Development from New Hampshire College in Manchester.
Robert Turkavage
Robert Turkavage, 64, is a former FBI agent and manager out of New York. He has recently switched parties to become a Democrat, after a lifetime in the GOP.
Turkavage last ran in the 2018 Republican primary for the 2nd District race, losing to Seth Grossman, and this time is running as a Democrat.
He changed his party affiliation because the Republicans have increased the national debt by $3.1 billion as a result of tax cuts that benefited the wealthy, he said, and because of Prseident Trump's attacks on the press and the intelligence community.
“It’s going to be challenging,” Turkavage said Tuesday of breaking through in a crowded Democratic field. “I will be knocking on doors every day from January till primary day” on June 2.
Will Cunningham
Will Cunningham, 34, a native of Vineland who has worked for Sen. Cory Booker, D-NJ, and now works for the House Oversight Committee in Washington, D.C., announced Jan. 8 he was entering the Democratic primary for the 2nd Congressional District.
He ran against Van Drew in the Democratic primary in 2018, and said he has the most experience in Washington, D.C., of all the candidates in the race of either party.
Cunningham said he was homeless for a time as a teen when his mom lost her job. He said his mom is still an hourly worker in Cumberland County, making $11.50 an hour. Yet with hard work and the help of government programs, he was able to get an Ivy League college education at Brown University. He also has a law degree from the University of Texas at Austin.
"Despite my accomplishments, I have not lost touch with how folks struggle to make ends meet," Cunningham said. "I don't have to look far."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.