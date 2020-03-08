West Cape May Commissioner John Francis is campaigning to be the Democratic nominee to challenge U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, the way he lived much of his life — by walking from town to town.

“This is probably the grassiest grassroots campaign you are going to find,” Francis, 73, said of his walking tour of the district. He takes the walk in 10-mile increments, stopping and talking to people as he goes.

Francis, one in a field of seven Democratic candidates, spent 22 years of his early adult life walking across the United States and refusing to ride in motor vehicles after seeing an ocean oil spill in California. But he stopped to get colleges degrees — all the way up to his Ph.D. from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

He didn’t change his approach in the weeks leading up to the important Atlantic County Democratic Convention, which happens Sunday at Seaview, a Dolce Hotel in Galloway Township.

Unlike most candidates, Francis didn’t reach out to Atlantic County Democratic Committee members, elected officials and municipal Democratic committee chairs — all of whom will vote Sunday on which candidate gets the county’s support for the June 2 primary.

Atlantic County has about 40% of the Democratic primary voters in the district, which is made up of all or part of the eight southernmost counties in the state. So having the support of voters here gives a candidate a great advantage in winning the primary district-wide.

“This is a new thing for me. I don’t have a campaign manager,” Francis said.

By contrast, Brigantine’s Amy Kennedy, 41, the education director for the Kennedy Forum and a former teacher, said she has focused on reaching out to Atlantic County committee members, in person and on the phone. She has the endorsement of the Atlantic City Democratic Committee and Atlantic County Sheriff Eric Scheffler, and on Friday announced the endorsement of the New Jersey State Council of the Communications Workers of America.

Kennedy held meet-and-greets at her Brigantine home with committee members, she said, where she has been making the case that she is the best candidate to defeat Van Drew in November. She is stressing her expertise in education, mental health and addiction issues and her ability to connect with people of both parties.

“We are working ... to reach out to those who select the line in Atlantic County — going to all the forums and all the clubs,” Kennedy said. “I’ve been speaking at all of those different events and setting up opportunities to meet with committee members in small groups.”

“I give credit to all these candidates — they are really working, calling delegates and knocking on doors of delegates. I applaud them for it,” said Atlantic County Democratic Chairman Michael Suleiman, who has remained neutral. “We need to get behind whoever wins the primary in June.”

The convention vote will decide who wins the Atlantic County line, even though under the bylaws Suleiman said he could override any vote. The convention has been an annual event since 1975, and Suleiman said traditionally committee chairs have let convention voters decide whom to back.

The county line is valuable. It means the winning candidate’s name will be placed in a row under the official Democratic Party slogan, and under U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, who is running for re-election.

Brigid Callahan Harrison, a Montclair State University professor from Longport, held a forum on the benefits of legalizing adult use of recreational marijuana this past week, highlighting one of the differences between her and Kennedy.

Harrison strongly supports legalization nationally and has stressed her deep knowledge of policy after decades as a political science and law professor and a political commentator.

Kennedy has said she opposes legalization but favors decriminalization and criminal record expungement for those previously convicted of small possession charges.

Harrison also continued reaching out to convention voters, after having already lined up endorsements from most of the other county chairs and organizations in the district, along with high-profile Democrats like U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez and state Senate President Steve Sweeney.

She continued collecting union endorsements this past week. Her campaign announced the latest union endorsements Friday from United Food and Commercial Workers Local 360 and Teamsters Local 676. Harrison also has the endorsement of Assemblymen Vince Mazzeo and John Armato, D-Atlantic.

Vineland’s Will Cunningham, 34, a former staffer to Booker and a former investigator on the U.S. House Oversight Committee, was disappointed when his own Cumberland County committee voted to back Harrison.

Cunningham ran against Van Drew in the 2018 primary, when he tried to warn that Van Drew was not a “real Democrat,” he said. Van Drew spent three decades as a Democratic elected official but switched to the GOP in December after being one of only two Democrats to vote against both articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

Cunningham will make his case at the Atlantic County convention, he said, that having worked for years in Washington, D.C., he is the candidate with the best experience to make him effective in Congress.

For Brigantine’s Robert Turkavage, 64, a retired FBI agent, this race is his introduction to the Democratic Party. He has run in the past as a Republican, but changed affiliations in January in response to the impeachment hearings.

He said he knocked on doors of committee members to make his case, and some seemed surprised to be visited at home. Response has been mixed, he said, with most people being polite, but some telling him he’s not liberal enough for them.

He is pro-life on all issues, he said, so he opposes the death penalty as well as abortion and supports tough firearms safety laws.

In the past week, he released a detailed tax plan to help middle class taxpayers and restore a much higher State and Local Tax deduction from federal taxes.

Atlantic County Freeholder Ashley Bennett, 35, of Egg Harbor Township, argues she is the only candidate who has won an election in a conservative district. She defeated John Carman for freeholder after Carman received negative publicity over a social media post making fun of a national women’s march. A mental health worker, Bennett calls herself a “working-class candidate powered by the people.”

Port Norris’ Frederick LaVergne could not be reached for comment after multiple attempts. He unsuccessfully ran in 2017 in the 3rd Congressional District when he lived in Burlington County.

Some counties, such as Cape May, do not hold conventions but allow the county chairmen to decide which candidates to support.

Suleiman expects turnout to be high in the primary.

“At the end of the day, after June we all have to come together and unite against Jeff Van Drew,” he said.

He said Van Drew will be tough to beat, with expected strong support from the White House.

“I still think we’re in a position to beat this guy — obviously we have to have a strong candidate against him,” Suleiman said.

