Shootings, impeachment drama among New Jersey's top stories

FILE — In this Dec. 18, 2019 photo, Rep. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey departs after the House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump on two charges, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, at the Capitol in Washington. Van Drew, a Democrat who plans to switch and become a Republican, represents a southern New Jersey district that Trump carried in 2016 and was expected to face a difficult reelection next year. It was one of the top news stories in New Jersey in 2019. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

 J. Scott Applewhite

New Jersey's 2nd Congressional District was recently added to the list of Democratic Congressional Caucus Committee battlefield races, where the national group plans to spend extra money and effort.

It was one of six districts added, according to a Jan. 16 memorandum from DCCC Chairwoman Cheri Bustos, an Illinois congresswoman, and DCCC Executive Director Lucinda Guinn. 

"Republicans face a significant challenge holding onto New Jersey’s 2nd Congressional District, and Congressman Jefferson Van Drew’s party switch does not improve their chances in November," according to the memo.

Van Drew announced his switch from Democrat to Republican last month during a news conference in the Oval Office with President Donald J. Trump. Trump will hold a rally with Van Drew on Jan. 28 in Wildwood.

The DCCC called New Jersey's 2nd District "majority suburban (56.9%), with minority populations comprising over 25% of the district’s eligible voters. President Obama won this district twice, and in 2017, Gov. Phil Murphy won with 51.7% of the two-way vote."

The memo said the DCCC, Frontline Members and challenger candidates "raised the financial resources to build a large battlefield and stretch Republicans thin, forcing them to play defense in places they cannot afford, if they in fact intend to challenge the House majority."

It said the DCCC raised nearly $125 million in 2019, roughly $20 million more than in 2017, anchored by $59.6 million in grassroots contributions, with an average online gift of $17. 

