While the tentative congressional deal to avoid a government shutdown Friday would give President Donald Trump much less money for a border wall than he wants, it may include the ability to raise billions more through an emergency declaration, U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew said Tuesday.
The negotiating committee has not officially released details on the pact, so Congress is hearing information that has leaked from the committee, but cannot be sure of its accuracy until it becomes a formal offer, said Van Drew, D-2nd.
Legislative text is not expected to be released until Wednesday, said Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., one of the top appropriators who crafted the plan.
Talk around Congress indicates the deal includes $1.4 billion for border wall construction, Van Drew said, to be used for 55 miles of metal slats or new fencing in Texas’ Rio Grande Valley. It would also keep the government funded for the rest of the fiscal year, which ends on Sept. 30.
Trump had sought $5.7 billion for a wall, and shut the government down over his inability to get that number last time, putting hundreds of thousands of government workers and contractors out of work or forcing them to work without pay for more than a month.
Van Drew said he has heard the deal may allow for some emergency declaration to get closer to Trump’s original number.
“I’m concerned about where they would get that money from,” said Van Drew. “That would be money from other sources.”
Speaking last week, acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney said, “We’ll take as much money as you can give us, and then we will go off and find the money someplace else — legally — in order to secure that southern barrier.” He said more than $5.7 billion in available funds had been identified.
During the 2016 campaign, when building a 1,000-mile wall was one of Trump’s main promises, he said Mexico would pay for it.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., called it “certainly good news” that a bipartisan deal was reached. But he didn’t fully embrace it, either.
“I look forward to reviewing the full text as soon as possible, and hope the Senate can act … in short order,” he said.
Van Drew has argued for both sides to compromise to keep the government open, and has introduced a bill to end the possibility of future government shutdowns.
Employees at the U.S. Coast Guard Training Center in Cape May and the FAA William J. Hughes Technical Center in Egg Harbor Township, both of which are in Van Drew’s district, were hit hard by the shutdown. Spokespeople at both locations are not authorized to comment on pending legislation.
Van Drew said Tuesday he will be interviewed by Maria Bartiromo at 7 a.m. Wednesday on her “Mornings with Maria” show on Fox Business to discuss the latest developments.
Congress and the president must get the measure passed and signed by the deadline Friday to avoid another shutdown. Trump said in interviews Tuesday he was not happy with the compromise but does not believe there will be another shutdown.
“I have to study it. I’m not happy about it. It’s not doing the trick, but I’m adding things to it,” Trump said at the White House. “Am I happy at first glance? I just got to see it. The answer is no. I’m not. I’m not happy.”
The pact includes money for other border security measures, including advanced screening at border entry points and customs officers, according to aides who revealed details to The Associated Press under condition of anonymity because the agreement is tentative.
No details have leaked about compromise from the Republicans on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, said Van Drew, “but I would have to think it’s part of it.”
Van Drew has said a wall compromise should be combined with a fix for the so-called “Dreamers” program that allows young people brought here as children by their parents to stay in the U.S.
No votes were scheduled for Tuesday, as the schedule was affected by the funeral of former U.S. Rep. John Dingell, Van Drew said.
Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., suggested Congress could stick with its well-worn tradition of arguing until the very last minute before deadlines.
“We’ve got three or four more days,” he said. “That may as well be a light-year around here.”
The Associated Press and the Los Angeles Times contributed to this report.