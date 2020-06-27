ATLANTIC CITY — One of the Democrats vying to challenge Jeff Van Drew in the 2nd Congressional District is hosting a meet and greet in the resort Saturday afternoon.
Will Cunningham, of Vineland, is scheduled to appear at 2:30 at Fish Heads, 800 N. New Hampshire Ave., according to a news release from his campaign.
The Democrats vying to challenge Jeff Van Drew in the 2nd Congressional District agree that …
The event will be hosted by restaurant owner Erick “Fish” Hairston, according to the release.
Cunningham is one of three Democrats running in the upcoming primary with Brigid Callahan Harrison and Amy Kennedy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.