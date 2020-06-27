ATLANTIC CITY — One of the Democrats vying to challenge Jeff Van Drew in the 2nd Congressional District is hosting a meet and greet in the resort Saturday afternoon.

Will Cunningham, of Vineland, is scheduled to appear at 2:30 at Fish Heads, 800 N. New Hampshire Ave., according to a news release from his campaign.

The event will be hosted by restaurant owner Erick “Fish” Hairston, according to the release.

Cunningham is one of three Democrats running in the upcoming primary with Brigid Callahan Harrison and Amy Kennedy.

