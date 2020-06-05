Congressional candidate Amy Kennedy’s husband is coming under fire for saying in an interview this week that his last name is allowing her to stand a chance against the Democratic machine in this year’s 2nd District primary, and for defending his funding a super PAC that has spent $75,000 to attack her main opponent.
“In South Jersey we’re dominated by a machine that doesn’t give anyone else a fair shot, but Amy does have a shot because her last name is Kennedy,” former U.S. Rep. Patrick Kennedy told David Wildstein of the New Jersey Globe. “They use scurrilous material to attack her. There’s no way my wife is going to fall victim to that kind of a smear.”
Patrick Kennedy gave $500,000 to the Washington, D.C., super political action committee Blue Organizing Project on Valentine’s Day. After the donation and the group's spending recently became public in Federal Election Commission reports, Amy Kennedy asked the group to remove itself from involvement in her race.
“I wish people were half as concerned about where Brigid Harrison gets her money,” said Patrick Kennedy of her strongest opponent for the Democratic nomination to run against U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, in November. “My wife may be beholden to me, but Brigid is beholden to George Norcross.”
Norcross is a Camden County Democratic powerbroker influential in South Jersey politics.
Harrison quickly gained the support of six of the eight county Democratic chairmen in the 2nd Congressional District. She also has been endorsed by a slew of labor unions, state Senate President Steve Sweeney, Assemblymen Vince Mazzeo and John Armato, both D-Atlantic; and U.S. Sens. Robert Menendez and Cory Booker, both D-N.J.
Harrison said Patrick Kennedy's remarks show the family thinks its last name should decide the race.
“In my mind, the work you do is more important than who you marry,” said Longport’s Harrison, a professor of politics and law at Montclair State University in Essex County. “I find it an interesting dynamic when a husband says his wife is ‘beholden’ to him … and Patrick is beholden to a wide variety of corrupt interests and by extension Amy is beholden to those very same corrupt interests.”
Harrison has been critical of the financing of the Kennedy Forum, founded by Patrick, and of Patrick Kennedy’s connection to Wellpath, a Tennessee-based company that provides medical and mental health services in state psychiatric hospitals, jails and prisons around the U.S. He joined the board of directors there in February.
Amy Kennedy defended her husband’s words.
"It's great to have a husband who is so passionate about helping me, and I am grateful for his unwavering support and encouragement during this campaign,” she said in a Thursday email. “But, what everyone who knows me knows is that, unlike Jeff Van Drew, who pledged his undying support to Donald Trump and has spent more time raising money for him than helping the people of South Jersey during this crisis, I will never be beholden to anyone other than the people of South Jersey."
Harrison also criticized Amy Kennedy for missing a May 15 financial disclosure deadline to provide information on her finances to the U.S. House of Representatives Office of the Clerk.
A Kennedy campaign spokesperson said Friday the candidate had requested an extension and the new deadline is this weekend. She said the information will be publicly available next week.
Amy Kennedy said she has taken steps to keep the super PAC out of the race going forward.
“As I have said, I do not believe single-candidate super PACs should insert themselves into this primary, and so I called on this super PAC to refrain from spending in this race. I have also challenged my opponents to call on single-candidate super PACs to stay out of this primary and not spend money on their behalf."
