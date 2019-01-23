All Farm Service Agency offices nationwide will reopen to provide services to farmers and ranchers during the lapse in federal funding, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue announced.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has temporarily recalled all of its more than 9,700 FSA employees to keep offices open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays beginning Thursday.
From Jan. 28 through Feb. 1 and Feb. 4 through 8), FSA offices will be open Mondays through Fridays. In subsequent weeks, offices will be open three days a week, on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, if needed to provide administrative services.
Some FSA offices, including the one in Vineland, have been providing limited services for existing loans and tax documents since Jan. 17.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture will reopen some Farm Service Agency locations temporaril…
President Donald Trump has signed legislation that guarantees employees will receive all paychecks missed during the lapse in funding.
Purdue said the FSA provides vital support for farmers and ranchers and "we want to offer as much assistance as possible until the partial government shutdown is resolved.”
In addition, the deadline to apply for the Market Facilitation Program, which aids farmers harmed by retaliatory tariffs, has been extended to Feb. 14.
The original deadline had been Jan. 15. Other program deadlines may be modified and will be announced as they are addressed.
Agricultural producers who have business with the agency can contact their FSA service center to make an appointment.
Updates to available services and offices will be made during the lapse in federal funding on the FSA shutdown webpage. Programs managed by the FSA that were reauthorized by the 2018 farm bill will be available at a later date.