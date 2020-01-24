Two Republican primary challengers to U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, said Friday they are either dropping out of the race or considering running in another district.

The announcements came as Van Drew, preparing for Tuesday's rally with President Donald Trump in Wildwood, has garnered endorsements from GOP party chairs, state legislators and local leaders throughout the district.

Republican congressional primary candidate Brian Fitzherbert, of Egg Harbor Township, ended his campaign and endorsed Van Drew for re-election.

And David Richter, of Avalon and Princeton, said he is considering switching districts to run in the Republican primary in the 3rd Congressional District covering Burlington and Ocean counties. The third is currently represented by freshman Andy Kim, D-3rd.

"I am considering jumping into the CD3 race. I have had a lot of people suggest it since Van Drew switched parties and became a Republican," Richter said Friday. "I'm thinking about the pros and cons of it ... especially at this point in the process. If I do anything, it will be soon."

Richter said he grew up in the 3rd District, in Willingboro, Burlington County; and Cherry Hill, Camden County. That was before redistricting put Cherry Hill in the 1st District.

"I worked in Burlington County for 20 years and built a business there. I have  long-term ties to CD3," Richter said. "If anyplace in the world is my home district, it's CD3."

If he decides to run there, he will have a home there, but hasn't decided in what town, he said.

There has been a daily drumbeat of new endorsements coming out of the Van Drew campaign. On Friday, Gloucester County Republican leaders and every Republican mayor in that county endorsed Van Drew. 

"It seems that Fitzherbert and Richter's fates were sealed when everybody coalesced behind Van Drew ... when Keith Davis suggested the party rescind endorsements of Richter and endorse Van Drew," said Republican political consultant Carl Golden. "As soon as that happened, the odds of a successful primary campaign really vanished."

Richter said he will make a decision next week.

Van Drew thanked Fitzherbert in a news release.

"Brian has earned a reputation as a tough campaigner, and I look forward to working with him in the months ahead to ensure our Republican ticket is successful from top to bottom in November," Van Drew said.

"Seven months ago, I announced my campaign for Congress to ... use my background in the defense industry to bring much needed year-round jobs and economic development to South Jersey,” Fitzherbert said in the release.

Fitzherbert said he will follow Trump’s lead in supporting Van Drew and is calling on the two other Republican candidates still in the race, and his supporters, to do the same.

Golden said he would not recommend Richter switch to running in the 3rd District.

"He has to be careful about what he does now. He (already) seemed to be shopping around for a district," Golden said of Richter, who moved to Avalon last fall to run in the 2nd.

While Richter has said he spent most summers in Avalon, he didn't raise his family there or have a business there. His children went to school in Princeton, and still do.

"People do not respond well to that sort of thing — coupled with the fact he's willing to put a fair amount of his own money into the race," Golden said.

Golden warned that Richter's entry into the 3rd District race at this point would generate a lot of resentment. Burlington County Republicans have already gotten behind former Burlington County Freeholder Kate Gibbs.

Richter said the key would be whether he can get the support of Ocean County Republicans.

Bob Patterson, of Ocean City and Haddonfield, is also still in the Republican primary against Van Drew.

"It is essential that we unite as a party and fight together to ensure we re-elect President Trump in 2020,” Fitzherbert said.

He thanked his supporters for giving him the opportunity to run for Congress and said he will "continue to fight for my conservative values of protecting the unborn, upholding the 2nd Amendment, promoting greater fiscal responsibility and prioritizing the needs of our Veterans. And, as I always have, I will continue to work to grow the next generation of leaders through the Young Republican Organization.

