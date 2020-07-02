Gov. Phil Murphy's special counsel for Atlantic City on Thursday endorsed Brigid Callahan Harrison in the 2nd Congressional District Democratic primary.

Jim Johnson, author of the 2018 report that outlined the city's problems and an approach to solve them, said Atlantic City is in crisis and Harrison is the partner it needs in Congress to reach its potential.

Johnson left the position in Atlantic City in November to head the New York City Law Department, overseeing 1,000 lawyers who represent city government in legal matters.

He said Harrison "has offered sound, thorough policy solutions; she loves South Jersey and she will beat Jeff Van Drew."

"Atlantic City is one of the main economic engines of South Jersey. Its success is vital to the state's economy," Johnson said. "What we have been missing is a thoughtful, energetic and committed partner in Congress."

He said that person is Harrison.

