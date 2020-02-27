Former state Sen. and Atlantic County Freeholder Colin Bell endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg on Thursday.
In his endorsement, Bell, of Margate, cites Bloomberg’s stand against the NRA and experience creating jobs.
“Mike Bloomberg is the best candidate to defeat Donald Trump," Bell said in a news release from Bloomberg's campaign. "Here in Atlantic County, we know best how much damage Donald Trump can inflict on a community and our nation. To defeat Trump, we need a candidate who has taken on the tough fights and won because the stakes have never been higher.”
Michael Muller, New Jersey state director for Mike Bloomberg 2020, called Bell "a respected South Jersey voice who took on critical economic growth initiatives for Atlantic County and was a leader fighting for reform in county government."
"We are excited that he endorsed Mike Bloomberg as the campaign builds tremendous momentum in South Jersey,” Muller said.
