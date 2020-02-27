Election Day 2017

Former state Sen. Colin Bell, D-Atlantic, seen in 2017 at an election night rally.

 Press archives

Former state Sen. and Atlantic County Freeholder Colin Bell endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg on Thursday.

In his endorsement, Bell, of Margate, cites Bloomberg’s stand against the NRA and experience creating jobs.

“Mike Bloomberg is the best candidate to defeat Donald Trump," Bell said in a news release from Bloomberg's campaign. "Here in Atlantic County, we know best how much damage Donald Trump can inflict on a community and our nation. To defeat Trump, we need a candidate who has taken on the tough fights and won because the stakes have never been higher.”

Michael Muller, New Jersey state director for Mike Bloomberg 2020, called Bell "a respected South Jersey voice who took on critical economic growth initiatives for Atlantic County and was a leader fighting for reform in county government."

"We are excited that he endorsed Mike Bloomberg as the campaign builds tremendous momentum in South Jersey,” Muller said. 

Tags

Print Director

Press copy editor since 2006, copy desk chief since 2014. Masters in journalism from Temple University, 2006. My weekly comics blog, Wednesday Morning Quarterback, appears Wednesday mornings at PressofAC.com.

Load comments