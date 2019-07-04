Republican 1st Legislative District Senate candidate Mike Testa Jr. is calling on Nike to donate its unsold Betsy-Ross flag sneakers to the homeless.
“While apparently the corporate executives at Nike are ashamed of putting the Betsy Ross Flag on their shoes, I am sure that homeless Americans — particularly our homeless veterans — would be proud to wear them on their feet — let alone grateful,” said Testa, the Cumberland County Republican chairman.
Nike announced this week it would not sell the sneakers after former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick objected to the 13-star "Betsy Ross" flag sewn on their heels. Kaepernick called it a symbol that has been adopted by white supremacists and other racists.
Testa is running for the unexpired term of Democrat and former state Sen. Jeff Van Drew, who is now a U.S. congressman.
Testa is running against former Assemblyman Sen. Bob Andrzejczak, who was appointed to the seat after Van Drew left. His running mates seeking office in the Assembly are Republicans Erik Simonsen and Antwan McClellan. They face off against incumbent Democrats Bruce Land and Matt Milam.
Testa is also calling for a nationwide boycott of Nike for its politicizing of a national symbol.
Kaepernick is best known for kneeling during the playing of the national anthem prior to football games in protest of racial injustice.
Letting perfectly good shoes go to waste "would only compound this asinine and tone-deaf decision by Nike," Testa said.
“I don’t know who the people are making these decisions, but the degree to which they are disconnected from regular people in places like Vineland, Millville, Ocean City, Lower Township and Middle Township is stunning,” said Testa. “Being a proud American should never be a partisan issue, no matter who sits in the White House. Shame on these far-left fanatics, and shame on the Democratic Party for embracing them.”