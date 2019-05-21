EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Republican Assembly candidates in the 2nd Legislative District will hold their first campaign meet-and-greet Saturday.
Former longtime Brigantine Mayor Phil Guenther and Atlantic County Freeholder John Risley, of Egg Harbor Township, will talk to constituents from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Atlantic County Library on Swift Drive.
Guenther and Risley said they will talk about how they will fight the agenda of Democrat Gov. Phil Murphy and join Republican State Sen. Chris Brown in standing up for Atlantic County families.
The two are challenging incumbent Democrat Assemblymen Vince Mazzeo, of Northfield, and John Armato, of Buena Vista Township, in the November election.
The 2nd District covers most of Atlantic County.