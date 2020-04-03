Longport's Brigid Harrison, a Democratic primary candidate in the 2nd Congressional District, has been endorsed by two more unions.
The Operative Plasterers’ and Cement Masons’ International Association (Local 592) and Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 322 each issued endorsement statements Friday in support of the Montclair State University professor.
“Brigid has personally outreached (to) all of South Jersey’s labor unions, and the results speak for themselves," Local 592 Field Representative Anthony Gatto said in a statement that called her the best candidate to defeat U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, in November.
Gatto said Harrison has gotten the support of the IBEW, AFT, AFL-CIO Central Labor Council, the South Jersey Building Trades, and predicted labor will be a significant force in the June primary and the November general election.
"Slowly and quietly she has racked up support of Democrats and labor organizations throughout the district," said Kurt Krueger Jr., business manager for the plumbers union. "While we have not always endorsed a candidate during the primary season, we think it is important we do so — and to do so now."
Gatto said Harrison has not attacked other Democratic elected officials and labor groups.
Some Democrats were angry when Harrison's main opponent, Brigantine's Amy Kennedy, said labor groups and U.S. Sens. Cory Booker and Robert Menendez, both D-N.J., endorsed Harrison because they were instructed to by South Jersey Democratic powerbroker George Norcross.
On the other hand, some Democrats have been angry with party leaders for backing Harrison before the field of candidates could be vetted, and said they felt left out of the process of choosing the candidate to challenge Van Drew.
Six of eight county Democratic leaders endorsed Harrison before the full field of candidates had announced their candidacies.
