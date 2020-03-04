ATLANTIC CITY — Advocates for legalizing recreational cannabis talked about how creating a new industry could jump start South Jersey’s sluggish economy at a forum Wednesday hosted by Democratic congressional candidate Brigid Callahan Harrison, of Longport.
Harrison, one of seven candidates running in the Democratic primary to challenge U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, supports legalizing the drug on the national level.
Federal legalization would allow it to be federally regulated and taxed, ensuring safe and consistent products. And a 5% federal tax could be used to expunge people’s records who have been convicted of small possession charges and to address social justice in minority communities, Harrison said.
With the referendum vote on legalizing adult use of cannabis on the ballot this November, much of the discussion at the law offices of Cooper Levenson centered on state legalization and making sure working-class people can benefit economically from legalization.
“Protectionism is something we need to engage in,” said LaQuay Jewel, an Atlantic City native, combat veteran and owner of Ibadah International hemp and herbal extract farms, the Home First Foods brand and Dansby Business Consulting. “The states are the ones that could preclude large corporations coming in as opposed to residency.”
Currently only medical marijuana is legal in New Jersey.
If recreational marijuana is legalized, Jewel said, the state could give benefits to residents who want to be in the industry and encourage investment in small business “so the working class can benefit from private equity.”
Henry “Hank” Green, a radio personality from Atlantic City, asked how the benefits of two medical marijuana dispensaries that have opened or are about to open in Atlantic City will “trickle back into the city.”
“The stuff is here now, and we’re not a part of it, and you are talking about how we are supposed to be part of it,” Green said of medical marijuana dispensaries Botanica, run by Compassionate Care Foundation, recently in a deal to be acquired by Acreage Holdings, of New York City; and MPX New Jersey’s Be, owned by iAnthus Capital Holdings Inc., also of New York City.
Author Rob Mejia, who teaches a course at Stockton University called “Preparation for Cannabis Internship,” said he educates students about the broad range of jobs available in the industry, so they will be ready when the jobs open here.
“I give them an introduction to opportunities. There are over 240,000 full-time cannabis jobs (nationally),” Mejia said. “You add in supportive jobs like (building) websites, it’s 300,000. It’s the fastest-growing industry, outpacing tech and health care.”
Scott Rudder, president of the New Jersey Cannabusiness Association and a former state legislator, said legal cannabis would create about 30,000 direct jobs.
“We arrest 34,000 people a year for possession,” said Rudder, a former assemblyman. “Wouldn’t it be smarter to create (jobs instead)?”
Others asked about the high cost of medical marijuana, which averages about $450 an ounce, and questioned whether legalizing it for recreational use will help poorer communities, whose members may not be able to afford the high cost of regulated and taxed cannabis.
Michael Brennan of the Coalition for Medical Marijuana, of Trenton, said he is a medical cannabis user.
“I’m here today as a patient unable to afford my medication,” Brennan said. He asked whether Harrison supports allowing people to grow their own plants.
“That is part of the rationale for federal removal from the controlled dangerous substances list,” Harrison said. “There can be no prohibition then of home grown. They can’t stop you from growing eggplant or tomato. It’s a plant.”
The other six candidates running against Harrison in the June 2 primary have varied positions on legalization.
Atlantic County Freeholder and mental health worker Ashley Bennett, of Egg Harbor Township; West Cape May Commissioner John Francis; and former House Oversight Committee staffer Will Cunningham, of Vineland, favor legalization as a social justice and economic driver.
Former teacher and mental health advocate Amy Kennedy, of Brigantine, opposes recreational legalization of marijuana but favors decriminalization and expungement of criminal records. Former FBI agent Robert Turkavage, of Brigantine, opposes legalization and favors dropping possession of small amounts to a misdemeanor. And Frederick LaVergne, of Delanco Township in Burlington County, said he wants to “change the dialogue from legalization to remove the prohibition, and tax it and use it to cover the costs of ongoing treatment.”
All of the candidates favor medicinal use of marijuana, as does incumbent Van Drew.
